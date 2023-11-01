Duracell M150 and M250 Portable Power Stations have adorable Coppertop design

No Comments

Duracell, the brand we’ve entrusted to keep our gadgets going, has unveiled its latest innovation -- the M150 Portable Power Station. I absolutely adore the classic “Coppertop” design. It looks like a giant disposable battery, y’all!

The M150’s 150 watt capacity makes it an indispensable companion for your laptops, smartphones, and a myriad of other electronic devices. Imagine being at a tailgate and still having the luxury to charge your phone, or sitting in a remote work spot without the stress of finding a power outlet.

Duracell has merged style with utility in the M150. Its sleek design is coupled with functional features like a tiltable device holder, which not only holds your device but also comes with an integrated storage compartment for your accessories. The USB charging options cater to a variety of devices, ensuring you’re not carrying a bunch of different chargers.

The M150’s design is thoughtful and user-centric. Its 110-degree tiltable lid is perfect for video calls, and the storage space keeps your tech accessories organized. The dimmable ring light is not just for influencers but for anyone who wants to look their best on camera, be it for a professional meeting or a casual chat.

One of the most appealing aspects of the M150 is its portability. Weighing less than two pounds, it can easily be a staple in your daily carry, making it a versatile power solution. Whether you’re lounging at the porch or navigating through airport terminals, the M150 ensures that your devices stay charged.

The M-Dock, a stylish addition to your home decor, ensures that the M150 is always charged and ready to go. It’s not just a charging dock; it’s a part of your living space. And for those who are on the move, the USB-C cable option for charging is just as convenient.

Priced at $199.00, the M150 is available now and offers a rapid recharge time of just 2 to 2.5 hours. For power users, the M250 model ups the ante with 250 watts of power and an AC adapter port, catering to larger devices and still maintaining a reasonable charge time of about three hours for $299.00. Both models can be purchased here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Duracell M150 and M250 Portable Power Stations have adorable Coppertop design

Silicon Power unveils DS72 and MS70 portable SSDs with USB flash drive form factors

Streamlining public transportation CX with AI-powered chatbots

Experimental Windows 11 build removes some unwanted bundled Microsoft apps from clean installs

Windows 11 Build 23580 lets users with local accounts make a limited number of Copilot AI queries

ADATA unveils USB4 SE920 external SSD

Password health is improving but reuse is still an issue

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, the stunning MiracleOS could be the ultimate operating system

31 Comments

BitLocker could be cutting the performance of SSDs almost in half in Windows 11

26 Comments

Microsoft unveils the next generation of OneDrive with a massive update of its cloud storage service

25 Comments

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

19 Comments

Canonical withdraws Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISO after discovery of hate speech in translations

18 Comments

Say no to Microsoft Windows 11 -- make Slackel Linux 7.7 'Openbox' your next OS

15 Comments

Windows 10 remains significantly more popular than Windows 11

15 Comments

Microsoft Edge is snooping on your Chrome browsing activity; here's how to stop it

15 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.