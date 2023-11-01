Duracell M150 and M250 Portable Power Stations have adorable Coppertop design

Duracell, the brand we’ve entrusted to keep our gadgets going, has unveiled its latest innovation -- the M150 Portable Power Station. I absolutely adore the classic “Coppertop” design. It looks like a giant disposable battery, y’all!

The M150’s 150 watt capacity makes it an indispensable companion for your laptops, smartphones, and a myriad of other electronic devices. Imagine being at a tailgate and still having the luxury to charge your phone, or sitting in a remote work spot without the stress of finding a power outlet.

Duracell has merged style with utility in the M150. Its sleek design is coupled with functional features like a tiltable device holder, which not only holds your device but also comes with an integrated storage compartment for your accessories. The USB charging options cater to a variety of devices, ensuring you’re not carrying a bunch of different chargers.

The M150’s design is thoughtful and user-centric. Its 110-degree tiltable lid is perfect for video calls, and the storage space keeps your tech accessories organized. The dimmable ring light is not just for influencers but for anyone who wants to look their best on camera, be it for a professional meeting or a casual chat.

One of the most appealing aspects of the M150 is its portability. Weighing less than two pounds, it can easily be a staple in your daily carry, making it a versatile power solution. Whether you’re lounging at the porch or navigating through airport terminals, the M150 ensures that your devices stay charged.

The M-Dock, a stylish addition to your home decor, ensures that the M150 is always charged and ready to go. It’s not just a charging dock; it’s a part of your living space. And for those who are on the move, the USB-C cable option for charging is just as convenient.

Priced at $199.00, the M150 is available now and offers a rapid recharge time of just 2 to 2.5 hours. For power users, the M250 model ups the ante with 250 watts of power and an AC adapter port, catering to larger devices and still maintaining a reasonable charge time of about three hours for $299.00. Both models can be purchased here.