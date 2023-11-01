Windows 11 Build 23580 lets users with local accounts make a limited number of Copilot AI queries

Microsoft began its rollout of Windows 11 2023 Update (23H2) yesterday, but development  continues apace with both Beta Channel and Canary Channel builds arriving for Insiders today.

For those in the Dev Channel, Build 23580 makes it possible for users with local accounts to access Copilot in Windows for a limited number of queries before needing to sign in. Microsoft has also “significantly” improved the nearby share transfer speed for users on same network.

Fixes include:

 [File Explorer]

  • Fixed an issue where using mouse back and forward buttons didn’t react when hovering over the Recommended Files section of Home.
  • Fixed an issue where Gallery would stop displaying correctly if you applied Group By to all folders.

[Desktops]

  • Fixed an issue that made the desktop tooltips in Task view hard to read in contrast themes.
  • Fixed an issue that was causing taskbar icons to disappear after switching desktops.

[Search on the Taskbar]

  • Fixed an issue where if your taskbar was close to being full of icons and you used the search box, clicking the search box would open search and then it would immediately close.

[Windows Spotlight]

  • Fixed an issue which was resulting in Windows Spotlight wallpapers not showing correctly in the desktop thumbnail in Task View.

NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11.

Known issues include:

[Taskbar]

  • [NEW] The purple Chat button may show up again on the taskbar after updating to this build. This is unintentional. Microsoft is working to resolve an issue where the button is incorrectly showing again.

[Copilot in Windows]

  • When first launching or after refreshing Copilot in Windows while using voice access, you’ll need to use "Show grid" commands to click in the "Ask me anything" box for the first time.
