OneSpan launches quantum-safe storage to secure digital agreements

No Comments
Secure vault

Recent technology developments related to AI and the rise of quantum computing can put the integrity of digital agreements at risk, potentially leading to data loss, manipulation, identity or asset theft, and legal consequences for an organization.

For this reason OneSpan is launching a new Trust Vault feature for its e-signature solution that helps guarantee the integrity and long-term viability of documents using immutable storage based on blockchain technology.

"As we head towards the impending era of quantum computing, the foundation of any business will be dependent on the legitimacy and authenticity of digital transactions. As contracts evolve from document-based to whatever future form they take, any binding agreement must be secure and stand up in a court of law," says Matthew Moynahan, president and CEO at OneSpan. "Today's launch of OneSpan's Trust Vault underscores our continuous innovation to provide secure, compliant, and frictionless digital agreements and transactions. OneSpan is uniquely positioned to anticipate and address emerging customer needs to best support the lifeblood of their business."

Trust Vault features include an irrefutable origin date to eliminate doubts about the document's age and history, an audit trail for all transactions, and robust tamper prevention and detection. It’s also possible to automate every step in the signing and storage process to save time and reduce human error.

You can find out more about Trust Vault on the OneSpan site.

Image credit: alphaspirit/depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Lexar launches NM790 with Heatsink PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD for PC and PS5

OneSpan launches quantum-safe storage to secure digital agreements

The good, the bad and the scary of AI -- all in one week

Microsoft admits Copilot-enabling KB5031455 update is messing with desktop icons in Windows 11

Apple discontinues cheap Apple Music Voice Plan

Duracell M150 and M250 Portable Power Stations have adorable Coppertop design

Silicon Power unveils DS72 and MS70 portable SSDs with USB flash drive form factors

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, the stunning MiracleOS could be the ultimate operating system

31 Comments

BitLocker could be cutting the performance of SSDs almost in half in Windows 11

26 Comments

Microsoft unveils the next generation of OneDrive with a massive update of its cloud storage service

25 Comments

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

19 Comments

Canonical withdraws Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISO after discovery of hate speech in translations

18 Comments

Say no to Microsoft Windows 11 -- make Slackel Linux 7.7 'Openbox' your next OS

15 Comments

Windows 10 remains significantly more popular than Windows 11

15 Comments

Microsoft Edge is snooping on your Chrome browsing activity; here's how to stop it

15 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.