OneSpan launches quantum-safe storage to secure digital agreements

Recent technology developments related to AI and the rise of quantum computing can put the integrity of digital agreements at risk, potentially leading to data loss, manipulation, identity or asset theft, and legal consequences for an organization.

For this reason OneSpan is launching a new Trust Vault feature for its e-signature solution that helps guarantee the integrity and long-term viability of documents using immutable storage based on blockchain technology.

"As we head towards the impending era of quantum computing, the foundation of any business will be dependent on the legitimacy and authenticity of digital transactions. As contracts evolve from document-based to whatever future form they take, any binding agreement must be secure and stand up in a court of law," says Matthew Moynahan, president and CEO at OneSpan. "Today's launch of OneSpan's Trust Vault underscores our continuous innovation to provide secure, compliant, and frictionless digital agreements and transactions. OneSpan is uniquely positioned to anticipate and address emerging customer needs to best support the lifeblood of their business."

Trust Vault features include an irrefutable origin date to eliminate doubts about the document's age and history, an audit trail for all transactions, and robust tamper prevention and detection. It’s also possible to automate every step in the signing and storage process to save time and reduce human error.

You can find out more about Trust Vault on the OneSpan site.

Image credit: alphaspirit/depositphotos

