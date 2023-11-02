PNY announces Elite-X Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1 flash drive

Today, PNY announces a fresh addition to its flash drive lineup -- the Elite-X Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1. Despite its petite size, this flash drive offers a massive storage capacity of up to 256GB, alongside read speeds that go up to 200MB/s and write speeds reaching 100MB/s.

The Elite-X Type-C features a slender design that sits snugly in USB-C ports, eliminating the need for an adapter. The design, conceived with precision, ensures that while the drive is plugged in, other ports remain accessible, taking up minimal space. A thoughtfully included sliding cover guards the Type-C connector when it’s off-duty, shielding your precious data from potential damage or loss.

PNY shares product specifications below.

Capacities: 64GB-256GB

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

Read Speed: Up to 200MB/s

Write Speed: Up to 100MB/s write

Connector: USB Type-C

Size: 2.25” x 0.5” x 0.25”

The PNY Elite-X Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1 flash drive will soon be up for grabs from Amazon here with the price starting at a modest $10.99 for the 64GB variant. Those requiring more space can opt for the 128GB and 256GB models priced at $13.99 and $24.99, respectively.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.