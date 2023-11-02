PNY announces Elite-X Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1 flash drive

No Comments

Today, PNY announces a fresh addition to its flash drive lineup -- the Elite-X Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1. Despite its petite size, this flash drive offers a massive storage capacity of up to 256GB, alongside read speeds that go up to 200MB/s and write speeds reaching 100MB/s.

The Elite-X Type-C features a slender design that sits snugly in USB-C ports, eliminating the need for an adapter. The design, conceived with precision, ensures that while the drive is plugged in, other ports remain accessible, taking up minimal space. A thoughtfully included sliding cover guards the Type-C connector when it’s off-duty, shielding your precious data from potential damage or loss.

PNY shares product specifications below.

  • Capacities: 64GB-256GB
  • Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
  • Read Speed: Up to 200MB/s
  • Write Speed: Up to 100MB/s write
  • Connector: USB Type-C
  • Size: 2.25” x 0.5” x 0.25”

The PNY Elite-X Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1 flash drive will soon be up for grabs from Amazon here with the price starting at a modest $10.99 for the 64GB variant. Those requiring more space can opt for the 128GB and 256GB models priced at $13.99 and $24.99, respectively.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

PNY announces Elite-X Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1 flash drive

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 3.1.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

Unveiling the true value of privacy

5 criteria for evaluating free vs. paid migration tools

Lexar launches NM790 with Heatsink PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD for PC and PS5

OneSpan launches quantum-safe storage to secure digital agreements

The good, the bad and the scary of AI -- all in one week

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, the stunning MiracleOS could be the ultimate operating system

31 Comments

BitLocker could be cutting the performance of SSDs almost in half in Windows 11

26 Comments

Microsoft unveils the next generation of OneDrive with a massive update of its cloud storage service

25 Comments

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

19 Comments

Canonical withdraws Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISO after discovery of hate speech in translations

18 Comments

Say no to Microsoft Windows 11 -- make Slackel Linux 7.7 'Openbox' your next OS

15 Comments

Windows 10 remains significantly more popular than Windows 11

15 Comments

Microsoft Edge is snooping on your Chrome browsing activity; here's how to stop it

15 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.