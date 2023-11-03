Get 'Practical Threat Detection Engineering' (worth $47.99) for FREE

Threat validation is an indispensable component of every security detection program, ensuring a healthy detection pipeline.

 This comprehensive detection engineering guide will serve as an introduction for those who are new to detection validation, providing valuable guidelines to swiftly bring you up to speed. The book will show you how to apply the supplied frameworks to assess, test, and validate your detection program.

It covers the entire life cycle of a detection, from creation to validation, with the help of real-world examples. Featuring hands-on tutorials, projects, and self-assessment questions, this guide will enable you to confidently validate the detections in your security program.

By the end of this book, you’ll have developed the skills necessary to test your security detection program and strengthen your organization’s security measures.

Practical Threat Detection Engineering, from Packt, usually retails for $47.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on November 16, so act fast.

