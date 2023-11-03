Get 'Systems Engineering Competency Assessment Guide' (worth $112) for FREE

No Comments

This book provides guidance on how to evaluate proficiency in the competencies defined in the systems engineering competency framework and how to differentiate between proficiency at each of the five levels of proficiency defined within that document.

Readers will learn how to create a benchmark standard for each level of proficiency within each competence area, define a set of standardized terminology for competency indicators to promote like-for-like comparison, and provide typical non-domain-specific indicators of evidence which may be used to confirm experience in each competency area.

SEE ALSO: Get 'ChatGPT For Dummies' (worth $12) for FREE

Sample topics covered by the three highly qualified authors include:

  • The five proficiency levels: awareness, supervised practitioner, practitioner, lead practitioner, and expert
  • The numerous knowledge, skills, abilities, and behavior indicators of each proficiency level
  • What an individual needs to know and be able to do in order to behave as an effective systems engineer
  • How to develop training courses, education curricula, job advertisements, job descriptions, and job performance evaluation criteria for system engineering positions

For organizations, companies, and individual practitioners of systems engineering, this book is a one-stop resource for considering the competencies defined in the systems engineering competency framework and judging individuals based off them.

Systems Engineering Competency Assessment Guide, from Wiley, usually retails for $112 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on November 16, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Connected cars -- Safety gained or safety lost?

Introducing Apple Declarative Device Management: A comprehensive guide for Mac administrators

Get 'Practical Threat Detection Engineering' (worth $47.99) for FREE

How machine identity can close a critical AI accountability gap in the EU AI Act

Get 'Systems Engineering Competency Assessment Guide' (worth $112) for FREE

Best Windows apps this week

Passkeys 101: the future of passwordless authentication [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, the stunning MiracleOS could be the ultimate operating system

31 Comments

BitLocker could be cutting the performance of SSDs almost in half in Windows 11

26 Comments

Microsoft unveils the next generation of OneDrive with a massive update of its cloud storage service

25 Comments

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

19 Comments

Canonical withdraws Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISO after discovery of hate speech in translations

18 Comments

Windows 10 remains significantly more popular than Windows 11

15 Comments

Microsoft Edge is snooping on your Chrome browsing activity; here's how to stop it

15 Comments

Say no to Microsoft Windows 11 -- make Slackel Linux 7.7 'Openbox' your next OS

15 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.