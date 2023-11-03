Get 'Systems Engineering Competency Assessment Guide' (worth $112) for FREE

This book provides guidance on how to evaluate proficiency in the competencies defined in the systems engineering competency framework and how to differentiate between proficiency at each of the five levels of proficiency defined within that document.

Readers will learn how to create a benchmark standard for each level of proficiency within each competence area, define a set of standardized terminology for competency indicators to promote like-for-like comparison, and provide typical non-domain-specific indicators of evidence which may be used to confirm experience in each competency area.

Sample topics covered by the three highly qualified authors include:

The five proficiency levels: awareness, supervised practitioner, practitioner, lead practitioner, and expert

The numerous knowledge, skills, abilities, and behavior indicators of each proficiency level

What an individual needs to know and be able to do in order to behave as an effective systems engineer

How to develop training courses, education curricula, job advertisements, job descriptions, and job performance evaluation criteria for system engineering positions

For organizations, companies, and individual practitioners of systems engineering, this book is a one-stop resource for considering the competencies defined in the systems engineering competency framework and judging individuals based off them.

