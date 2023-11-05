Get 'SAFe for DevOps Practitioners' (worth $37.99) for FREE

Product development and release faces overlapping challenges due to the combined pressure of delivering high-quality products in shorter time-to-market cycles, along with maintaining proper operation and ensuring security in a complex high-tech environment.

This calls for new ways of overcoming these challenges from design to development, to release, and beyond. SAFe for DevOps Practitioners helps you use a DevOps approach with the Scaled Agile Framework and details how value streams help you resolve these challenges using examples and use cases.

SEE ALSO:

The book begins by explaining how the approach makes DevOps effective in resolving product development roadblocks. Next, you’ll learn to apply value stream management to establish a value stream that enables product development flow, measure its effectiveness through appropriate feedback loops, and find ways of improving it.

Finally, you’ll get to grips with implementing a continuous delivery pipeline that optimizes the value stream through four phases during release on demand.

This book complements the latest SAFe DevOps courses, and you’ll find it useful while studying for the SAFe DevOps Practitioner (SDP) certification. By the end of this DevOps book, you’ll have gained a clear understanding of how to achieve continuous execution and release on demand using DevOps and SAFe.

SAFe for DevOps Practitioners, from Packt, usually retails for $37.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on November 10, so act fast.