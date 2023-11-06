HyperX launches Clutch Gladiate RGB Gaming Controller for Xbox and PC

HyperX has unveiled its latest product -- the Clutch Gladiate RGB Gaming Controller. This new wired controller is not just a treat for the eyes with its transparent design and customizable full-body RGB lighting but also a precision controller designed to enhance the gaming experience for Xbox users.

Sean Peralta, HyperX's Director of Product Management, emphasizes that the Clutch Gladiate RGB is "crafted to provide players with an immersive gaming experience and extensive customization options." Peralta adds that the controller is, "Designed to cater to every gamer's unique preferences and style, it gives gamers complete control and elevates their gameplay to new heights."

The Clutch Gladiate RGB’s dual rumble motors and tactile grips contribute to an engaging gaming session, especially with games that offer vibration feedback. The impulse triggers are a game-changer, providing variable tactile feedback that brings players closer to the action, making every explosion and every racing heartbeat palpably felt in the palms of their hands.

One can't help but be impressed by the controller's transparent casing, which houses six RGB panels. This design choice not only looks cool but offers gamers the chance to express themselves with three lighting effects, five brightness levels, and seven color options. The personalization doesn't end there; with dual trigger locks and remappable rear buttons, players can tailor their gaming experience down to the minutest detail.

Compatibility is key, and the Clutch Gladiate RGB seamlessly connects with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms. The inclusion of a 3.5mm stereo headset jack and a premium USB-C to USB-A cable addresses gamers' needs for uncomplicated connectivity.

For those who love to share their glory moments, the dedicated Share button is a welcome feature. This controller is not just a tool for gaming; it's an instrument for content creation, allowing players to capture and broadcast their in-game feats with ease.

The Clutch Gladiate RGB Gaming Controller, a licensed product under the Designed for Xbox program, is now available for purchase at the HyperX US Shop here. The price tag of $44.99 should make it an accessible upgrade to your gaming arsenal.