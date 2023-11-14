Apple reveals 2023 App Store Awards finalists

For more than a decade now, Apple's App Store Awards have been honoring the most exceptional apps and games (found on Apple’s own operating systems, at least). This year is no exception. The App Store's Editorial team, known for their discerning taste and eye for quality, have shortlisted nearly 40 app and game developers across 10 categories, recognizing them for their outstanding contributions in terms of innovation, technical prowess, and user engagement.

The finalists, ranging from solo developers to large international teams, have presented a diverse array of apps and games. These creations have empowered users to unleash their creativity, challenge themselves, and enjoy memorable moments with friends and family. From drawing and design to video editing, education, and gaming, these apps and games cater to a wide spectrum of interests and needs.

“We are excited about the achievements of these App Store Award finalists who are helping users around the world to explore their interests in drawing, design, video editing, education, music, time management, working out, hiking, playing games, and so much more. These finalists are all incredibly talented and have put enormous effort into creating these great apps and games. We are inspired by their accomplishments and look forward to announcing the winners of the App Store Awards later this month,” says Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow.

Apple shares the finalists below.

iPhone App of the Year Finalists

AllTrails: Guides users in exploring the outdoors.

Guides users in exploring the outdoors. Duolingo: Makes language learning accessible to everyone.

Makes language learning accessible to everyone. Flighty: Ensures stress-free, timely travel experiences.

iPhone Game of the Year Finalists

Afterplace: Offers a retro RPG experience with intuitive controls.

Offers a retro RPG experience with intuitive controls. Honkai: Star Rail: Creates a cinematic space adventure.

Creates a cinematic space adventure. Vampire Survivors: Inspires a new roguelike action genre.

iPad App of the Year Finalists

Concepts: Innovates with drawing tools and color palettes.

Innovates with drawing tools and color palettes. DaVinci Resolve: Enhances portable video editing.

Enhances portable video editing. Prêt-à-Makeup: Brings makeup designs to life.

iPad Game of the Year Finalists

Eggy Party: Delivers whimsical, joyful gaming experiences.

Delivers whimsical, joyful gaming experiences. Lost in Play: Captivates with charming visuals and gameplay.

Captivates with charming visuals and gameplay. Pocket City 2: Encourages imaginative city-building.

Mac App of the Year Finalists

Linearity Curve: Provides advanced design tools.

Provides advanced design tools. Photomator: Simplifies the photo editing workflow.

Simplifies the photo editing workflow. Portal: Offers immersive landscapes and audio.

Mac Game of the Year Finalists

ELEX II: Transports players to a dynamic Science Fantasy world.

Transports players to a dynamic Science Fantasy world. Lies of P: Presents a unique twist on a classic story.

Presents a unique twist on a classic story. Return to Monkey Island: Continues a legendary adventure.

Apple Watch App of the Year Finalists

Planny: Helps users efficiently manage tasks.

Helps users efficiently manage tasks. SmartGym: Tailors workouts for all skill levels.

Tailors workouts for all skill levels. Tide Guide: Offers real-time marine conditions.

Apple TV App of the Year Finalists

Bugsnax: Brings mystery and charm to gaming.

Brings mystery and charm to gaming. FitOn: Provides varied workout experiences.

Provides varied workout experiences. MUBI: Delivers quality cinema to homes.

Apple Arcade Game of the Year Finalists

Cityscapes: Inspires with a sustainable gaming approach.

Inspires with a sustainable gaming approach. Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Embarks players on an adorable quest.

Embarks players on an adorable quest. stitch.: Brings the art of embroidery to gaming.

Cultural Impact Finalists

balance: Supports inclusive menopause resources.

Supports inclusive menopause resources. Copilot: Simplifies personal finance.

Simplifies personal finance. Endling: Raises environmental awareness.

Raises environmental awareness. Finding Hannah: Connects women across generations.

Connects women across generations. How to Say Goodbye: Assists in processing emotions.

Assists in processing emotions. Pok Pok: Encourages learning in a digital playroom.

Encourages learning in a digital playroom. Proloquo: Facilitates communication without speech.

Facilitates communication without speech. Rebel Girls: Celebrates historic women in bedtime stories.

Celebrates historic women in bedtime stories. Too Good To Go: Reduces food waste.

Reduces food waste. Unpacking: Creates calming puzzles.

The App Store Awards exemplify Apple's commitment to fostering innovation and creativity in the app development community. As we await the announcement of the winners, it's clear that each finalist has already made a significant impact, enhancing our digital experiences and enriching our daily lives. Stay tuned for the winners, y’all!