Get 'The AI Product Manager's Handbook' (worth $35.99) for FREE

No Comments

The AI Product Manager's Handbook is for people that aspire to be AI product managers, AI technologists, and entrepreneurs, or for people that are casually interested in the considerations of bringing AI products to life.

It should serve you if you’re already working in product management and you have a curiosity about building AI products.

SEE ALSO:

It should also serve you if you already work in AI development in some capacity and you’re looking to bring those concepts into the discipline of product management and adopt a more business-oriented role.

While some chapters in the book are more technically focused, all of the technical content in the book can be considered beginner level and accessible to all.

The AI Product Manager's Handbook, from Packt, usually retails for $35.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on November 17, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

96 percent of organizations vulnerable due to mismanaged secrets

Only 14 percent of enterprises are ready for AI

New non-profit seeks to get justice for cybercrime victims

Plugable launches affordable USB-C Dual HDMI Docking Station (UD-MSTH2)

Lenovo ThinkStation P8 workstation is an AMD Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series powerhouse

Organizations flock to generative AI despite security concerns

Get 'The AI Product Manager's Handbook' (worth $35.99) for FREE

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 3.1.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

35 Comments

BitLocker could be cutting the performance of SSDs almost in half in Windows 11

27 Comments

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

20 Comments

Say no to Microsoft Windows 11 -- make Slackel Linux 7.7 'Openbox' your next OS

15 Comments

Netflix is increasing prices by as much as 20 percent for many US customers

14 Comments

Microsoft releases huge KB5031455 update preview for Windows 11, enabling new Moment 4 features

13 Comments

Windows 11 23H2 ISO spotted online as Microsoft prepares to launch major Windows 11 update

13 Comments

Microsoft Edge may be using your browsing history to inform Bing Chat AI -- here's how to stop it

9 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.