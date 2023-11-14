Get 'The AI Product Manager's Handbook' (worth $35.99) for FREE

The AI Product Manager's Handbook is for people that aspire to be AI product managers, AI technologists, and entrepreneurs, or for people that are casually interested in the considerations of bringing AI products to life.

It should serve you if you’re already working in product management and you have a curiosity about building AI products.

SEE ALSO:

It should also serve you if you already work in AI development in some capacity and you’re looking to bring those concepts into the discipline of product management and adopt a more business-oriented role.

While some chapters in the book are more technically focused, all of the technical content in the book can be considered beginner level and accessible to all.

The AI Product Manager's Handbook, from Packt, usually retails for $35.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on November 17, so act fast.