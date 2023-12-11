Zyxel Networks launches WBE660S Wi-Fi 7 BE22000 Triple-Radio NebulaFlex Pro Access Point

Zyxel Networks has expanded its portfolio with the launch of the WBE660S Wi-Fi 7 BE22000 Triple-Radio NebulaFlex Pro Access Point, marking its entry into the Wi-Fi 7 market. This new product is specifically designed to cater to the needs of managed service providers (MSPs) and small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

The WBE660S is an enterprise-grade access point that features a triple radio BE22000 architecture. It utilizes a broader 320MHz channel, which enables it to deliver speeds that are significantly faster -- up to five times -- compared to the Wi-Fi 6/6E solutions. This high-speed connectivity is particularly beneficial for applications that demand high bandwidth, such as video streaming, broadcasting, online gaming, and VR/AR, ensuring users experience seamless and latency-free connectivity.

The WBE660S stands out with its advanced features and capabilities. It supports all three frequency bands (2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz), enabling it to provide exceptionally fast speeds of up to 22Gbps. The device includes a 1x 10GbE uplink port, facilitating true 10GbE super broadband speeds. Its Multiple Link Operation (MLO) feature is designed to enhance connectivity by enabling simultaneous transmission and reception of data across various bands and channels.

Additionally, the WBE660S incorporates Smart Antenna Technology with three 4x4 smart antennas. These antennas optimize Wi-Fi performance by intelligently shaping antenna patterns to mitigate interference. This is bolstered by Zyxel’s exclusive RF-first design, which includes Advanced RF Filter and Advanced Cellular Coexistence technologies to reduce interference from adjacent Wi-Fi channels and 4G/5G mobile networks.

In terms of management, the WBE660S offers flexible options. It comes with NebulaFlex Pro, allowing users to switch between standalone, on-premises controller, or Nebula Control Center (NCC) modes without additional costs. The device also includes a one-year Nebula Pro Pack license, providing enterprise-grade features for managing a network of Nebula-compatible access points, security firewalls, and switches from a single screen.

Security and troubleshooting are also key aspects of the WBE660S. Zyxel’s Wi-Fi Aid feature automatically addresses network access issues across the entire wireless client onboarding process. The Connect & Protect Plus (CNP+) feature enhances security against breaches at the access point, safeguarding the wireless edge. Additionally, it offers multiple power options, including PoE++ and USB Type-C, providing users with many choices.

The Zyxel WBE660S BE22000 (Wi-Fi 7) Triple-Radio NebulaFlex Pro Access Point is priced around $800. It comes with a limited lifetime warranty and is currently available for purchase from Amazon here.

