NETGEAR launches S3600 Series -- Next-generation smart switches for enhanced business networking

Today, NETGEAR launches the S3600 Series Smart Switches. These cloud-managed switches, including the 8-Port XS508TM and 16-Port XS516TM, are designed to address the growing need for faster and more flexible networking solutions in today's dynamic business environments.

The S3600 Series is a response to the increasing challenges businesses face with high-bandwidth applications and devices. These issues often lead to connectivity problems like slow speeds and network bottlenecks. The XS508TM and XS516TM switches provide a solution by offering flexible and auto-adaptive wired connectivity for high-bandwidth devices, allowing each connected device to operate at the required speed -- be it 1G, 2.5G, 5G, or 10G.

Key features of the S3600 Series include intuitive web management for straightforward setup and advanced Smart switch capabilities like IPv6 Layer 2+/3 static routing, DiffServ QoS policies, LACP, and more. These features are designed to meet the needs of medium to large businesses. Additionally, the switches are equipped with 2 x 10G SFP+ Fiber uplink ports, enhancing connectivity options.

NETGEAR assures customers of product reliability with a Limited Lifetime warranty and 24/7 technical support. The switches come with several technical specifications, including multiple 10G/Multi-Gigabit Ethernet ports, non-blocking switching capabilities, configurable L2/L2+ network features, auto DoS prevention, SNMP and RMON remote monitoring, and energy-efficient operations.

The NETGEAR Insight cloud management platform complements these switches by offering remote configuration and troubleshooting capabilities for various NETGEAR products. This platform enables network managers to deploy, manage, and monitor the network efficiently from a single interface.

The S3600 Series Smart Switches are now available in the U.S. on NETGEAR.com, priced at $999.99 for the XS508TM and $1,599.99 for the XS516TM. Each purchase includes a 1-year subscription to NETGEAR Insight Cloud Management.