Why open source is key to modernizing the enterprise -- without ditching the mainframe [Q&A]

Many large enterprises still rely heavily on mainframes to offer a reliable and secure basis for their systems.

But as digital transformation efforts gain pace, developers are eyeing frameworks that can boost their modernization efforts. We spoke to Phil Buckellew, president of infrastructure modernization at Rocket Software, to find out how open source software can bridge the divide between modern applications and mission-critical mainframe infrastructure.

BN: Why has the mainframe remained such a key part of enterprise IT?

PB: Despite the false assumption that the emergence of new technology renders established technology less relevant, mainframes are, and will continue to be, an indispensable pillar in enterprise IT and in business operations due to their reliability, scalability, and ability to handle critical workloads.

Mainframes deliver high levels of uptime, ensuring uninterrupted performance for applications that demand continuous availability -- critical for datasets across contexts, like financial transactions and healthcare records management where time is especially critical.

While the cloud has its strengths, mainframes can still handle large-scale transaction processing more efficiently. In conjunction with an environment built for robust security, mainframes best promote data integrity and protect sensitive data by design -- especially critical for organizations dealing with increasing cybersecurity threats.

Lastly, migrating applications from mainframe systems to newer platforms can be complex, costly, and risky, potentially exposing the business to disruption. However, integrating modernization solutions like open-source software (OSS) into the mainframe can further extend the longevity of these systems and allow them to harness the benefits seen in contemporary development practices.

BN: It's sometimes said that digital transformation isn't about technology. How true is this?

PB: While technology is a fundamental enabler of digital transformation, it also involves a comprehensive rethinking of an organization's strategies, processes, and culture to leverage technology in innovative ways. The goal is to achieve greater agility, customer-centricity, and operational efficiency.

Companies must also reshape traditional mindsets and practices by fostering a culture of adaptability and continuous learning and streamlining, encouraging employees to embrace new approaches and run with the new technology integrations they're given.

Open-source solutions provide the means to implement technological advancements -- increased software customizability, interoperability between different systems and platforms, and more -- but their successful adoption really hinges on how well they align with your company’s broader transformation objectives.

BN: How can open-source help to modernize legacy infrastructure?

PB: OSS offers a valuable avenue for modernizing mainframe infrastructures by providing a range of tools, languages, and frameworks that can revitalize your mainframes -- allowing organizations to maintain the benefits of proven applications and infrastructures while utilizing modern, openly collaborative development practices.

For instance, the use of open-source tools like Git, Python, cURL, and Bash enables modern development practices such as continuous integration, continuous delivery (CI/CD), and DevOps to extend to mainframe environments. Developers can leverage these practices -- which have now become the industry standard -- to build, test, and deploy applications, significantly streamlining the development lifecycle.

Additionally, by bringing OSS to mainframes, organizations can tap into a larger pool of developers, contributors, and experts who are constantly improving and enhancing the software, which can lead to quicker updates, bug fixes, and new features. Organizations can then access cutting-edge DevOps technologies without reinventing the wheel.

By revitalizing legacy infrastructure with open-source tools, businesses can ensure that their systems remain agile, responsive, and relevant in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

BN: Can combining open source with legacy systems add value to the business?

PB: Integrating open-source tools into legacy systems introduces modern development practices that streamline operations, accelerate innovation, and attract new talent, while maintaining the scalability and data integrity benefits that legacy technology encompasses.

The combination allows organizations to develop and deploy applications more efficiently, often moving from waterfall to agile development approaches, allowing the business to respond to customer needs promptly, while reducing costs associated with proprietary software licenses. Legacy systems often come with high maintenance and licensing costs, whereas OSS is typically less expensive to integrate, which reduces operational expenses and frees up the budget for other business initiatives.

In terms of employee recruitment and retention, typically younger developers and IT professionals are more experienced with open-source technologies vs. legacy technologies, so integrating these tools can help your business retain and attract talent by making these systems more appealing, and in general fosters a more collaborative environment.

It's also important to add that replacing an entire legacy system with a modern solution can be risky and disruptive. By incorporating OSS, you can introduce these innovative features and technologies incrementally without completely overhauling your existing infrastructure, minimizing disruption to ongoing operations.

BN: Will mainframes remain relevant for the foreseeable future?

PB: Mainframes are going to be around for a very, very long time. Their reliability, scalability, and security make them indispensable for handling critical workloads in nearly every sector -- most significantly in finance, healthcare, and government industries where data integrity is top-of-mind.

Modernization solutions like open-source tools bridge the gap between mainframes and contemporary development practices, ensuring that mainframes can continue to operate in hybrid IT environments -- breathing new life into these systems, enhancing their capabilities, and extending their usability.

By modernizing the approaches used on mainframes, there will be no need for complex and risky migrations, thereby continuing to extend the life of these trusted and true IT workhorses.

