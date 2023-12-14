Apple expands Self Service Repair to iPhone 15 and M2 Mac models

In a notable update to its repair services, Apple has expanded its Self Service Repair program to include the latest iPhone 15 series and several Mac models with M2 chips. This expansion includes the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, the 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac mini, Mac Pro, and Mac Studio.

Additionally, the program is now accessible in 24 more European countries, including Croatia, Denmark, Greece, Netherlands, Portugal, and Switzerland. With these new additions, Self Service Repair now covers 35 Apple products across 33 countries and is available in 24 languages.

Alongside this expansion, Apple is launching a new diagnostic tool in the U.S., with plans to make it available in Europe next year. This tool is designed to offer users the same diagnostic capabilities as Apple Authorized Service Providers and Independent Repair Providers, enabling them to check device functionality and identify necessary repairs.

Self Service Repair was first introduced in April 2022, aimed at providing individuals experienced in repairing electronic devices with access to Apple's repair manuals, genuine parts, and tools. This program is part of Apple's wider effort to increase the availability of repair options for its customers.

Apple also emphasizes the importance of professional repair services for users who are not experienced in electronic device repairs. Apple Authorized Service Providers are equipped with certified technicians and genuine Apple parts that meet international standards.

Over the past three years, Apple has significantly increased the number of service locations with access to genuine parts, tools, and training. This includes more than 4,500 Independent Repair Providers and a global network of over 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers, supporting over 100,000 technicians.

The expansion of Apple's Self Service Repair program reflects the company's ongoing efforts to enhance repairability and support for its products, offering both DIY options for experienced users and professional services for those who prefer expert assistance.