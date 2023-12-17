KLEVV unveils CRAS V RGB Brilliant White Edition DDR5 gaming memory

KLEVV has announced its all-new CRAS V RGB Brilliant White Edition memory kit, which joins the existing Obsidian Black variant. This latest offering offers clock frequencies of 8200MT/s with timings of 38-49-49-131, and 8400MT/s with timings of 40-52-52-134.

This RAM operates efficiently at a voltage of 1.45V, as demonstrated in tests using the AIDA64 Cache and Memory Benchmark tool. However, it's important to note that memory bandwidth test results can vary depending on factors like hardware configurations and system settings.

ALSO READ: ADATA launches SD810 USB-C SSD

These memory kits are not only fast but also versatile, offering compatibility with the latest Intel 14th Gen Core Desktop Processors and Z790 chipset platform. They support both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO overclocking profiles, ensuring a wide range of compatibility with popular motherboards. They have also passed the QVL tests of major mainstream motherboard manufacturers, further solidifying their reliability.

The CRAS V RGB series is available in dual-channel configurations of 16GBx2, 24GBx2, and 32GBx2, catering to various user needs. The flagship memory lineup is ideal for users seeking high-speed, reliable memory solutions that also bring an element of modern aesthetics to their setups.

As for availability, the CRAS V RGB Brilliant White edition memory kits and the high-speed modules will hit Amazon here at the end of December 2023. Consumers looking to upgrade their systems with these high-performance memory kits should keep checking Amazon for the release.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.