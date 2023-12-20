Here's what's new and changed in the latest big new Kodi 21 'Omega' release

No Comments

Kodi 21 -- codenamed 'Omega' -- is the next version of the hugely popular home theater software.

The Kodi Foundation rolled out a major update to Kodi 21 last week, but didn’t officially announce it until today, along with the long list of changes to be found in this first beta release.

Build/Dependencies

  • A few dependencies have been bumped (openssl, python) as part of the normal update process.

Estuary, Estouchy

General

  • A change was made by @CastagnaIT that narrows the scope of the optional track title providing language specific audio track data. Information regarding this advanced setting can be found on the wiki at https://kodi.wiki/view/Advancedsettings.xml#languagecodes.
  • @rschupp has contributed to the removal of Kodi's use of the library pcrecpp. The use of this was changed to use C++ standard library capabilities.
  • A fix has been made for when some XML files written by Kodi would add a trailing null character, therefore making the XML invalid.
  • Several users contributed to compiler warning fixes affecting multiple platforms. Thanks to @CrystalP, @fuzzard, @thexai.
  • @Rechi has made further fixes to satisfy more static analysis based fixes/warnings.
  • The FFmpeg library has been updated to 6.0.1 for all platforms that don't use a system-provided FFmpeg version.
  • @rmrector continues to improve artwork cache handling. PVR images are now handled like most other image types for the caching system.
  • @ksooo has been fixing further context menu fallout as he endeavors to improve the maintainability and consistency across Kodi's context menus.

Network

  • A couple of fixes to IPv6 usage by @joseluismarti.

Platform Specifics

  • Android:
    • More Dolby Vison updates have been submitted by @quietvoid. The latest fixes playback when some data is not provided by the FFmpeg library, and we would incorrectly categorize it as a different Dolby Vision profile (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/24172).
  • Linux:
    • @smp79 has submitted a fix to VDPAU HQ scalers.
  • macOS:
    • @kambala-decapitator has updated the macOS signing tools to use Apple's newer notarytool. The previous usage of altool was deprecated/shutdown by Apple in November.
  • Windows:

PVR

  • @ksooo continues to fix/improve Kodi's PVR system. Multiple fixes for different race conditions were merged for Beta2.
  • Fix recordings with a path containing a ':' not displayed in recordings window.

Python

  • @the-black-eagle has added songVideoURL to the InfoTagMusic interface.

Skinning

UPnP

Videos

Known Issues include:

You can see open issues on the Kodi 21 tracker at https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/issues. However, to call out a couple of specifics, please be aware of the following if you're planning on upgrading:

  • There are seek issues with multi-part MP4 files on Android (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/issues/23673).
  • Team Kodi has had reports that the new splash screen looks like an OpenGL corruption; it's not a problem, so don't panic. The team would be happy to have artwork contributions if you'd like to work on an alternative.
  • If remote sources are unavailable at startup, users are seeing large delays of startup (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/issues/23958).

You can get Beta 2 from here. Select your platform of choice, and grab the new build from the Prerelease section.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Christmas comes early to the Linux community -- Zorin OS 17 is here to replace Windows 11 on your PC

Here's what's new and changed in the latest big new Kodi 21 'Omega' release

Optimize value stream efficiency to do more with less, faster

Get 'Python Real-World Projects' (worth $36.99) for FREE

Why you need robust administrative controls to deliver security and compliance in mobile messaging

Mandatory protections, higher premiums and continued growth -- cyber insurance predictions for 2024

Consolidation of products, closer attention to security and cost increases -- cloud predictions for 2024

Most Commented Stories

'Go f*@k yourself!': Elon Musk hits X-boycotting advertisers with profanity-laden attack

29 Comments

Watch Windows 12 (2024) being installed

12 Comments

Microsoft releases mandatory KB5033372 update, pushing Copilot on Windows 10 users

12 Comments

Debian-based SparkyLinux 7.2 'Orion Belt' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams

10 Comments

LG 2023 SMART Monitors run webOS 23 and are available now

9 Comments

Microsoft opens up Extended Security Updates to consumers so everyone can pay for Windows 10 support

9 Comments

Get 'Linux All-In-One For Dummies, 7th Edition' (worth $24) for FREE

7 Comments

Experimental new Windows 11 feature aims to significantly boost PC battery life

5 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.