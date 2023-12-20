Sorry, Microsoft, but Sony has sold more than 50 million PlayStation 5 consoles

Sony has announced a significant achievement in the gaming industry: the PlayStation 5 (PS5) has surpassed 50 million units sold globally since its launch in November 2020! This milestone, reached in just three years, highlights the impressively strong market performance of the PS5. This news is sure to upset Microsoft -- maker of the rival Xbox consoles.

Sony attributes the success of the PS5 to its commitment to innovation and a robust catalog of games that have resonated with players worldwide. Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, says, “Achieving this PS5 sales milestone is a testament to the unwavering support of the global PlayStation community and their passion for the incredible experiences created by the talented developers from PlayStation Studios and our partners.”

The PS5 has been praised by both pundits and consumers alike for its advanced technology, which includes features like lightning-fast loading, ray tracing that enhances visual environments, and the innovative haptic feedback and adaptive triggers of the DualSense controller. These advancements have allowed developers to create more immersive gaming experiences.

The console’s success is also bolstered by its diverse lineup of games. Recent hits such as “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” from Insomniac Games, “Baldur’s Gate 3” from Larian Studios, and “Alan Wake 2” from Remedy Entertainment and Epic Games have contributed to the PS5’s popularity. The addition of titles like EA SPORTS FC 24 and the PlayStation debut of Roblox have broadened its appeal to a wider range of gamers.

The announcement of this sales milestone comes at a time when the PS5 is experiencing its biggest November in terms of units sold to consumers. This surge in popularity is likely thanks to the availability of a full supply of PS5 consoles for the holiday season, making it accessible to a broader audience.

Yes, folks, the PS5 is no longer harder to get. In fact, you can buy it here now at regular retail price and have it delivered before Christmas!

