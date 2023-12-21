KIOXIA EXCERIA PLUS G2 2TB microSDXC card due early next year

KIOXIA has begun mass producing its 2 terabyte (TB) microSDXC memory card, marking a significant milestone in storage technology. This card is designed for smartphone users, content creators, and on-the-go gamers, providing them with unprecedented storage capacity and enhanced performance.

KIOXIA has achieved this remarkable feat thanks to its use of innovative BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory and a custom-designed controller. Despite the SD Association’s SDXC specification technically supporting up to 2TB memory cards for over a decade, KIOXIA’s success lies in its ability to stack sixteen 1 terabit dies of 3D flash memory, all while adhering to the specification’s maximum thickness of 0.8mm.

The EXCERIA PLUS G2 2TB microSDXC cards boast impressive read and write speeds -- up to 100 MB/s and 90 MB/s, respectively. These speeds conform to UHS Speed Class 3 (U3), Application Class 1 (A1), and Video Speed Class 30 (V30). The 2TB capacity is particularly advantageous for high-capacity data recording applications such as action cameras, allowing over 41 hours of video recording at 100Mbps.

Jamie Stitt, General Manager B2C Sales and Marketing at KIOXIA Europe GmbH, expressed enthusiasm about the new product. “These new, enhanced cards can become a sought-after option by many smartphone owners, content creators, dashcam and video bloggers, and on-the-go gamers alike,” he stated. “We are pleased to offer extra performance and capacity through these new EXCERIA PLUS G2 2TB microSDXC cards.”

The official launch of the EXCERIA PLUS G2 2TB microSDXC memory card is scheduled for Q1 of 2024, meaning it could hit stores as early as next month. Be sure to keeping checking Amazon here.

