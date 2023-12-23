WOLFBOX launches Level 2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger with Wi-Fi

WOLFBOX has launched its new Level 2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger. This new charger looks to be an excellent solution to the fragmented charging landscape in the US, characterized by varied plugs and connectors across different manufacturers and networks. WOLFBOX even provides dedicated customer support for Tesla owners, assisting them in acquiring the required adapter to ensure smooth compatibility.

This charger stands out with its sophisticated features, such as the ability to schedule charging sessions, remotely monitor charging status, and support for RFID cards. With both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, it is clearly a very comprehensive package.

Available in two variants, the WOLFBOX Level 2 EV Charger offers 40A and 50A charging capabilities. The 50A model is ideal for EVs with larger battery capacities, facilitating quicker charging, while the 40A model efficiently caters to a broad spectrum of electric vehicles.

Importantly, the charger is available with two installation options: hardwired and NEMA 14-50 plug, providing customers with flexible and user-friendly charging solutions. The hardwired installation offers a permanent solution, while the NEMA 14-50 plug variant ensures portability.

An intriguing feature of the WOLFBOX Level 2 EV Charger is its high-quality LCD screen, coupled with visually appealing lighting effects. This high-definition screen offers excellent visibility, allowing users to effortlessly monitor various aspects of the charging process, such as rate, time, voltage, and charging state. The integrated lighting effects further enhance the user interface, adding to the charger's visual appeal and intuitiveness.

Jonathan Smith, CEO of WOLFBOX, expressed enthusiasm about the launch: "We are excited to expand our product line and offer solutions for electric vehicle owners worldwide. The launch of the WOLFBOX Level 2 EV Charger marks a significant milestone for our company, and we are committed to providing innovative and reliable charging solutions for our customers."

The WOLFBOX Level 2 EV Charger is now available for purchase from Amazon here. An optional Tesla adapter can be had here.

