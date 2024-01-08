Anker SOLIX F3800 ushers in a new era of portable power stations

Anker has unveiled the SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station in the United States, introducing a novel approach to home energy management. The F3800, a first in the realm of portable power stations, brings AC coupling and solar power cycling capabilities to the forefront when used in conjunction with the Anker SOLIX Home Power Panel.

Installation of the F3800 is a straightforward process, requiring only a few hours of professional electrician's time. Its affordability makes it an accessible option for those seeking a home power solution.

Shaun Xiong, General Manager Anker SOLIX explains, “The Anker SOLIX F3800 is more than a portable power station. With its groundbreaking AC coupling feature, it stands alone on the market by offering our customers a level of versatility and convenience that transforms the way we think and approach energy storage. The F3800 continues to demonstrate Anker's commitment to redefining energy independence for consumers."

The F3800 boasts a substantial 3.84kWh battery capacity, catering to a wide range of power needs. Its expandability is a highlight, allowing users to achieve up to 53.76kWh of storage by connecting two F3800 units and additional expansion batteries, which can provide up to two weeks of home backup power. The device offers a 6000W AC power output and dual voltage output (120V/240V), capable of supporting high-energy appliances.

Anker's InfiniPower technology, combined with long-lasting EV-class Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries, promises up to 3,000 charging cycles. The F3800 is designed for durability, featuring a smart temperature control system and an impact-resistant exterior, ensuring a lifespan of up to 10 years even with daily use.

The Anker SOLIX F3800 serves as both a backup and a whole home power system. In backup mode, it can maintain essential appliances during outages, while in a whole home setup, it works in tandem with the Anker SOLIX Home Power Panel for efficient power management. The F3800 offers three power modes --self-consumption, time-of-use, and automatic backup - providing flexibility and reliability in various situations.

Ideal for travel, the F3800 can power RV appliances and charge electric vehicles directly, thanks to its portable and rugged "suitcase design." It stands out as an eco-friendly alternative to traditional generators, operating quietly and allowing for solar power recharging.

Starting January 9, the Anker SOLIX F3800 will be available in the U.S. from Amazon here. The standalone unit is priced at $3,999, with a special discount lowering it to $3,499. Bundles with expansion batteries and a transfer switch are also offered at discounted rates.

