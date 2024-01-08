eufy X10 Pro Omni is a revolutionary robotic vacuum and mop

Today at CES, eufy announced the X10 Pro Omni, a state-of-the-art robotic vacuum and mop This new flagship device blends the robust suction and self-emptying capabilities of the X8 Pro with the advanced mopping and self-cleaning functions of the X9 Pro, further enhanced by AI technology.

The eufy X10 Pro Omni stands out with its 8,000Pa suction power, effectively tackling common household messes like pet fur, mud, and various spills. This performance is paired with the MopMaster System 2.0, offering features like auto-lift mopping for seamless surface transition, dynamic dual rotating mops for thorough cleaning, and edge-hugging capabilities for comprehensive coverage.

Another highlight is the AI.See Smart Obstacle Avoidance, powered by algorithms similar to those in autonomous driving technology. This system enables the eufy X10 Pro Omni to recognize and navigate around over 100 types of household objects, ensuring a smooth cleaning process even in low-light conditions.

The Omni Station charging base focuses on user convenience. After completing its tasks, the robot docks itself, automatically empties its bins, washes its pads, and prepares for the next session. Additionally, the eufy X10 Pro Omni incorporates a Pro-Detangle Comb Roller Brush to effectively manage hair and fur entanglement.

Through the eufy Clean app, users can control the robot, schedule cleanings, and set specific cleaning profiles. With a battery life of up to 180 minutes in vacuum mode and 120 minutes in mop and vacuum mode, the eufy X10 Pro Omni is designed for efficiency and convenience.

The product, weighing 26 pounds with dimensions tailored for practical use, will be available for $799.99 from Amazon or eufy’s official website from February 20, 2024. Pre-order promotions include discounts for new and existing customers and complimentary cleaning solution bottles for new sign-ups.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment unif you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

