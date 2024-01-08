Speck launches Gemtones true wireless earbuds at CES 2024

Kicking off CES 2024, Speck has introduced a trio of new true wireless earbuds -- the Gemtones collection. This lineup consists of Gemtones Play, Gemtones Sport, and Gemtones Pro.

The standout feature of the Gemtones series is its innovative charging case design. Moving away from the common magnetic catch, Speck has implemented a mechanical catch that securely locks the case, ensuring the earbuds stay safe even if dropped. This thoughtful design addresses a common frustration among earbud users, where dropping a case can often result in lost earbuds.

Speck has also reimagined the charging case lid. While most earbuds come with opaque lids, Gemtones boasts a transparent lid. This seemingly simple change allows users to quickly verify if both earbuds are present, reducing the chances of losing them unknowingly. Additionally, the charging case features a contrasting color beneath each earbud, serving as a visual indicator when an earbud is missing.

In addition, Speck has developed a free Gemtones app. The app not only offers standard features like volume control but also includes unique functionalities such as a lost earbud finder and customizable touch controls for the earbuds, enhancing user convenience and experience.

Let’s delve into the specifics of each model in the Gemtones range below.

Gemtones Play, priced at $49.99, is the everyday earbud solution, featuring a compact design with four sizes of silicone ear tips. It’s available in four colors.

Gemtones Sport, available for $59.99, caters to active users with an on-ear design and flexible behind-the-ear loops, ideal for athletic activities without compromising environmental awareness.

Gemtones Pro, the premium model at $79.99, is designed for professionals, boasting features like multi-point Bluetooth, wireless charging, and IPX5 sweat and water resistance.

Currently, Gemtones Play and Gemtones Sport are available for purchase from Amazon here immediately. The Gemtones Pro, however, is set to hit the market sometime in February 2024.