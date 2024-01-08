Speck launches Gemtones true wireless earbuds at CES 2024

No Comments

Kicking off CES 2024, Speck has introduced a trio of new true wireless earbuds -- the Gemtones collection. This lineup consists of Gemtones Play, Gemtones Sport, and Gemtones Pro.

The standout feature of the Gemtones series is its innovative charging case design. Moving away from the common magnetic catch, Speck has implemented a mechanical catch that securely locks the case, ensuring the earbuds stay safe even if dropped. This thoughtful design addresses a common frustration among earbud users, where dropping a case can often result in lost earbuds.

Speck has also reimagined the charging case lid. While most earbuds come with opaque lids, Gemtones boasts a transparent lid. This seemingly simple change allows users to quickly verify if both earbuds are present, reducing the chances of losing them unknowingly. Additionally, the charging case features a contrasting color beneath each earbud, serving as a visual indicator when an earbud is missing.

In addition, Speck has developed a free Gemtones app. The app not only offers standard features like volume control but also includes unique functionalities such as a lost earbud finder and customizable touch controls for the earbuds, enhancing user convenience and experience.

Let’s delve into the specifics of each model in the Gemtones range below.

  • Gemtones Play, priced at $49.99, is the everyday earbud solution, featuring a compact design with four sizes of silicone ear tips. It’s available in four colors.
  • Gemtones Sport, available for $59.99, caters to active users with an on-ear design and flexible behind-the-ear loops, ideal for athletic activities without compromising environmental awareness.
  • Gemtones Pro, the premium model at $79.99, is designed for professionals, boasting features like multi-point Bluetooth, wireless charging, and IPX5 sweat and water resistance.

Currently, Gemtones Play and Gemtones Sport are available for purchase from Amazon here immediately. The Gemtones Pro, however, is set to hit the market sometime in February 2024.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Speck launches Gemtones true wireless earbuds at CES 2024

Ditching passwords in favor of passwordless, phishing-resistant authentication [Q&A]

Sabrent unveils Rocket 5 PCIe 5.0 SSD

Go green with Acer Aspire Vero 16 and Aspire Go Series Windows 11 laptops

Keep online customers happy without jeopardizing security

Discontinued Microsoft accessories revived under new Incase Designed by Microsoft branding

Microsoft has completely killed off WordPad in Windows 11... and more apps will follow

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

185 Comments

Switch to Linux as your New Year's resolution -- delete Microsoft Windows 11 and install Nitrux 3.2.1 today!

112 Comments

Experts say the end of Windows 10 support could turn 240 million PCs into e-waste

42 Comments

Christmas comes early to the Linux community -- Zorin OS 17 is here to replace Windows 11 on your PC

37 Comments

Microsoft's 'Copilot Key' for Windows 11 devices -- a misstep in keyboard evolution or a privacy nightmare?

27 Comments

Microsoft releases mandatory KB5033372 update, pushing Copilot on Windows 10 users

14 Comments

Steam ends support for Windows 7 and Windows 8

11 Comments

Get 'Linux All-In-One For Dummies, 7th Edition' (worth $24) for FREE

10 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.