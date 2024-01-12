Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro promises enhanced Apple iPhone videography

Belkin has introduced an innovative accessory into its lineup -- the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro, compatible with DockKit. This product features silent, motorized camerawork capabilities, using the iPhone's built-in camera coupled with DockKit's automated subject tracking technology. This allows for an immersive 360-degree pan and 90-degree tilt functionality, keeping subjects in focus and frame during movement.

Melody Tecson, Belkin’s vice president of product management, highlighted the unique aspects of this new product. "The Stand Pro is unlike any other Belkin product we’ve created. It blends premium Belkin quality with impressively responsive robotics and advanced subject tracking technology. With DockKit, we aim to offer content creators a product that simplifies and enhances the creation process.”

Designed for the iOS platform, the Stand Pro is compatible with iPhone 12 or later models. It simplifies the content creation process by removing the need to download third-party apps. Users can attach their iPhone using MagSafe, pair it via NFC, open the camera on any popular social media or messaging platform, and start their creative process.

The Stand Pro offers fast wireless charging up to 15W when connected, thanks to its MagSafe compatibility. The 360-degree movement tracking keeps the subject in frame, no matter their movement within the room. Its 90-degree motorized auto-tilt feature allows capturing at various angles, whether using the front or rear cameras. The device is also equipped with a single-button activation for movement tracking, indicated by an LED. For creators on the go, the dock provides a rechargeable battery with 5 hours of battery life, and it comes with a 5ft USB-C cable and a 30W power supply.

In alignment with Belkin's environmental commitment, the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro is constructed using at least 75 percent PCR materials and is sold in plastic-free packaging. Yeah, this product can be considered “green.”

Priced at $179.99 USD, the Stand Pro will soon be available from Belkin.com here and at selected retailers worldwide. Customers can opt for updates on product availability through the “Email me when in stock” option on the website.