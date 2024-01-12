Lexar and Silicon Motion unveil next-generation portable solid state drives -- ARMOR 700 and SL500

No Comments

Lexar has announced a huge collaboration with Silicon Motion. This partnership combines Lexar’s expertise in storage products with an advanced controller chip from Silicon Motion. The controller features a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface and four NAND channels, catering to the needs of users demanding high performance with low power consumption.

Lexar plans to introduce two new portable solid state drive (PSSD) products. These products, ARMOR 700 and SL500, boast not only impressive technical specifications but also enhanced durability and compatibility.

The ARMOR 700, the flagship model of the new line-up, offers a storage capacity ranging from 1TB to 4TB. It is particularly noteworthy for its high read and write speeds, reaching up to 2000MB/s. This performance is coupled with a rugged rubber exterior, providing durability and resistance against dust and water damage, as indicated by its IP66 rating. Additionally, the device is designed to withstand drops from up to 3 meters, ensuring the safety of stored data.

On the other hand, the Lexar SL500 focuses on versatility and sleek design. Featuring read and write speeds of up to 2000 MB/s and 1800 MB/s, respectively, this portable SSD is driven by Silicon Motion Technology’s controllers. Its compatibility extends to various devices, including laptops, cameras, Xbox, PlayStation, and notably, it supports Apple Log video recording in 4K 60FPS ProRes format on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

So, when can you buy one of these new portable SSDs? We don’t know for sure. Currently, Lexar is only committing to the first quarter of this year -- an exact date is a mystery. Pricing is also unknown for now. You can eventually purchase them here.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment unif you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Lexar and Silicon Motion unveil next-generation portable solid state drives -- ARMOR 700 and SL500

Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro promises enhanced Apple iPhone videography

A CISO's guide: Maximizing your first 30 days

London calling: Hey, US, let's chat about cyber AI, the next WannaCry

Best Windows apps this week

Linux Mint 21.3 'Virginia' now available for download

How AI is set to transform the legal sector [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

186 Comments

Switch to Linux as your New Year's resolution -- delete Microsoft Windows 11 and install Nitrux 3.2.1 today!

112 Comments

Experts say the end of Windows 10 support could turn 240 million PCs into e-waste

42 Comments

Christmas comes early to the Linux community -- Zorin OS 17 is here to replace Windows 11 on your PC

37 Comments

Microsoft's 'Copilot Key' for Windows 11 devices -- a misstep in keyboard evolution or a privacy nightmare?

27 Comments

Microsoft has completely killed off WordPad in Windows 11... and more apps will follow

15 Comments

Microsoft releases mandatory KB5033372 update, pushing Copilot on Windows 10 users

14 Comments

Steam ends support for Windows 7 and Windows 8

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.