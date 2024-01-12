Lexar and Silicon Motion unveil next-generation portable solid state drives -- ARMOR 700 and SL500

Lexar has announced a huge collaboration with Silicon Motion. This partnership combines Lexar’s expertise in storage products with an advanced controller chip from Silicon Motion. The controller features a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface and four NAND channels, catering to the needs of users demanding high performance with low power consumption.

Lexar plans to introduce two new portable solid state drive (PSSD) products. These products, ARMOR 700 and SL500, boast not only impressive technical specifications but also enhanced durability and compatibility.

The ARMOR 700, the flagship model of the new line-up, offers a storage capacity ranging from 1TB to 4TB. It is particularly noteworthy for its high read and write speeds, reaching up to 2000MB/s. This performance is coupled with a rugged rubber exterior, providing durability and resistance against dust and water damage, as indicated by its IP66 rating. Additionally, the device is designed to withstand drops from up to 3 meters, ensuring the safety of stored data.

On the other hand, the Lexar SL500 focuses on versatility and sleek design. Featuring read and write speeds of up to 2000 MB/s and 1800 MB/s, respectively, this portable SSD is driven by Silicon Motion Technology’s controllers. Its compatibility extends to various devices, including laptops, cameras, Xbox, PlayStation, and notably, it supports Apple Log video recording in 4K 60FPS ProRes format on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

So, when can you buy one of these new portable SSDs? We don’t know for sure. Currently, Lexar is only committing to the first quarter of this year -- an exact date is a mystery. Pricing is also unknown for now. You can eventually purchase them here.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment unif you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.