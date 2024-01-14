Transcend unveils new portable SSDs

Transcend has announced the launch of its new portable SSD lineup. The series includes five models: ESD410C, ESD360C, ESD330C, ESD320A, and ESD265C. Each model boasts unique features and designs, aimed at a diverse consumer base.

The ESD410C model stands out with its USB 20Gbps transfer rate, 4TB storage capacity, and a design that meets MIL-STD-810G standards for durability. This makes it suitable for professionals who require high-speed data transfers and a rugged storage solution.

For business travelers, the ESD360C offers a compact, secure storage option. It features a 4TB capacity and advanced security functions, ensuring that important business files and sensitive documents are safely stored.

The ESD330C and ESD320A models are designed for portability and convenience. Both feature a capless retractable connector and a USB 10Gbps transfer rate. Their durable alloy construction and storage capacity of up to 2TB make them versatile for a range of uses, from personal to gaming.

The ESD265C adds a touch of elegance to the lineup. It is encased in a lightweight, gray aluminum case and offers R/W speeds of up to 1,050MB/s. This model is tailored for users who highly value aesthetics.

Complementing these SSDs is Transcend Elite, a proprietary software tool. This software provides functions such as drive backup, restoration, data encryption, and cloud backup, enhancing the overall user experience.

Transcend assures quality and reliability, backing these products with a five-year limited warranty. You will be able to buy these solid state drives here soon.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment unif you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.