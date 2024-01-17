Samsung unveils Galaxy S24 Android smartphones with innovative Galaxy AI

No Comments

Samsung today announced its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24. These devices are notable for utilizing the company's innovative Galaxy AI technology. This development signals the beginning of a new era in mobile experiences, where AI is expected to revolutionize user interactions with their devices.

The Galaxy S24 series introduces advanced features for enhancing communication. The series offers barrier-free communication with intelligent text and call translations. The 'Live Translate' feature provides two-way, real-time voice and text translations within the native app, eliminating the need for third-party applications. This feature ensures privacy as it is powered by on-device AI. Additionally, the 'Interpreter' feature facilitates instant translation of live conversations on a split-screen view, functioning even without cellular data or Wi-Fi.

Samsung's AI technology also extends to the Samsung Keyboard, capable of real-time translations in 13 languages, and Android Auto, which summarizes messages and suggests relevant replies. Note Assist in Samsung Notes and Transcript Assist7 are other notable AI features enhancing organization and communication.

Samsung also introduces the ProVisual Engine9 in the Galaxy S24 series, redefining image capturing and creative expression. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, for instance, boasts a Quad Tele System with a new 5x optical zoom lens and a 50MP sensor, offering unparalleled image clarity at various zoom levels. The series also features enhanced Nightography capabilities for brilliant photos and videos in low-light conditions.

The Galaxy S24 series is not only about communication and creativity; it brings substantial improvements in performance as well. Equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, the series ensures efficient AI processing and seamless multitasking. Gaming experiences are elevated with improved hardware and software, including a larger vapor chamber and ray tracing technology.

In terms of design, the Galaxy S24 series features sleek bezels and larger screen sizes for an immersive viewing experience. The Ultra model introduces a titanium frame, adding to the device's durability and elegance.

Samsung's commitment to security and privacy is evident in the Galaxy S24 series, secured by Samsung Knox. Users have control over their data and can choose how much they want to enhance their AI experiences. The series also supports advanced security features like passkeys and end-to-end encryption for Samsung Cloud backups.

Environmental responsibility is a key focus for Samsung, as demonstrated in the Galaxy S24 series. The devices incorporate a variety of recycled materials, including plastics, glass, aluminum, cobalt, and rare earth elements. Samsung also aims to extend the product lifecycle by offering seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates.

You can compare significant specifications using the chart below.

For those eager to experience this next-gen innovation, pre-orders for the S24 series begin today. The devices will be available for purchase starting January 31st. The Galaxy S24 is priced starting at $799, offering an accessible entry into this advanced series. For those seeking larger displays and enhanced features, the Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra start at $999 and $1,299 respectively, catering to a range of preferences and needs.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Samsung unveils Galaxy S24 Android smartphones with innovative Galaxy AI

Emerging technology is creating new fraud risks, but consumer distrust in AI protection grows

Over 90 percent of organizations set to increase data protection spending

Keeping AI data and workloads secure and accessible

Universities not delivering the right skills for cybersecurity

Financial services businesses see spike in vendor email compromise

The EU's AI Act: Good regulation, bad regulation or somewhere in between?

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

187 Comments

Switch to Linux as your New Year's resolution -- delete Microsoft Windows 11 and install Nitrux 3.2.1 today!

112 Comments

The 'revolutionary' Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

67 Comments

Experts say the end of Windows 10 support could turn 240 million PCs into e-waste

43 Comments

Microsoft wants you to know how easy it is to switch to Windows 11

39 Comments

Christmas comes early to the Linux community -- Zorin OS 17 is here to replace Windows 11 on your PC

37 Comments

Microsoft's 'Copilot Key' for Windows 11 devices -- a misstep in keyboard evolution or a privacy nightmare?

27 Comments

Windows 10 users with KB5034441 update failure need to manually resize partitions to fix the problem

19 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.