Samsung unveils Galaxy S24 Android smartphones with innovative Galaxy AI

Samsung today announced its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24. These devices are notable for utilizing the company's innovative Galaxy AI technology. This development signals the beginning of a new era in mobile experiences, where AI is expected to revolutionize user interactions with their devices.

The Galaxy S24 series introduces advanced features for enhancing communication. The series offers barrier-free communication with intelligent text and call translations. The 'Live Translate' feature provides two-way, real-time voice and text translations within the native app, eliminating the need for third-party applications. This feature ensures privacy as it is powered by on-device AI. Additionally, the 'Interpreter' feature facilitates instant translation of live conversations on a split-screen view, functioning even without cellular data or Wi-Fi.

Samsung's AI technology also extends to the Samsung Keyboard, capable of real-time translations in 13 languages, and Android Auto, which summarizes messages and suggests relevant replies. Note Assist in Samsung Notes and Transcript Assist7 are other notable AI features enhancing organization and communication.

Samsung also introduces the ProVisual Engine9 in the Galaxy S24 series, redefining image capturing and creative expression. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, for instance, boasts a Quad Tele System with a new 5x optical zoom lens and a 50MP sensor, offering unparalleled image clarity at various zoom levels. The series also features enhanced Nightography capabilities for brilliant photos and videos in low-light conditions.

The Galaxy S24 series is not only about communication and creativity; it brings substantial improvements in performance as well. Equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, the series ensures efficient AI processing and seamless multitasking. Gaming experiences are elevated with improved hardware and software, including a larger vapor chamber and ray tracing technology.

In terms of design, the Galaxy S24 series features sleek bezels and larger screen sizes for an immersive viewing experience. The Ultra model introduces a titanium frame, adding to the device's durability and elegance.

Samsung's commitment to security and privacy is evident in the Galaxy S24 series, secured by Samsung Knox. Users have control over their data and can choose how much they want to enhance their AI experiences. The series also supports advanced security features like passkeys and end-to-end encryption for Samsung Cloud backups.

Environmental responsibility is a key focus for Samsung, as demonstrated in the Galaxy S24 series. The devices incorporate a variety of recycled materials, including plastics, glass, aluminum, cobalt, and rare earth elements. Samsung also aims to extend the product lifecycle by offering seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates.

You can compare significant specifications using the chart below.

For those eager to experience this next-gen innovation, pre-orders for the S24 series begin today. The devices will be available for purchase starting January 31st. The Galaxy S24 is priced starting at $799, offering an accessible entry into this advanced series. For those seeking larger displays and enhanced features, the Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra start at $999 and $1,299 respectively, catering to a range of preferences and needs.