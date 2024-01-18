Shokz announces OpenSwim Pro bone conduction headphones for swimmers

Shokz has announced its latest bone conduction headphones -- the OpenSwim Pro. Designed with versatility in mind, the OpenSwim Pro promises a unique audio experience for swimmers and other types of aquatic athletes.

The new headphones feature a flexible Nickel-Titanium alloy frame, combined with a soft silicone material, ensuring a comfortable and secure fit. This design does not interfere with other sports gear such as swimming caps or goggles. The OpenSwim Pro’s standout feature is its ability to seamlessly switch between Bluetooth streaming and MP3 playback through a simple button press or the Shokz app.

Vincent Xiong, CEO of Shokz, emphasized the company’s commitment to meeting the needs of swimmers who have long desired Bluetooth capabilities in their sports headphones. “The OpenSwim Pro represents our most versatile headphone yet, combining comfort, safety, and a high degree of functionality,” said Xiong.

Incorporating the company’s PremiumPitch 2.0+ technology, the OpenSwim Pro offers crisp sound, robust volume, and rich bass. The headphones maintain audio quality in various environments with three EQ modes: swimming mode, vocal booster mode, and standard mode. The OpenSwim Pro also supports phone calls with dual microphones and echo cancellation features. Additionally, it boasts a substantial 32GB MP3 storage capacity, capable of holding up to 8,000 songs.

The IP68 rating of the OpenSwim Pro ensures its usability in up to two meters of water for two hours. The device also offers up to nine hours of battery life, complemented by fast charging capabilities. Its multipoint pairing and Bluetooth v5.3 ensure smooth transitions and stable connections between devices.

Shokz shares detailed specifications below.

Feature Description Microphone type 2 Mics with Noise and Echo Cancellation Audio PremiumPitch 2.0+ Speaker Type 8th Generation Bone Conduction Technology Materials Nickel-Titanium Alloy frame with Soft Silicone Bluetooth® Generation 5.3 MP3 storage 32GB MP3 music formats MP3, WMA, FLAC, WAV, AAC, M4A, APE EQ modes Vocal Booster, Standard and Swimming Wireless range Up to 33 ft (10 m) Battery type Rechargeable Li-Polymer Battery Battery capacity 160 mAh Continuous play time Up to 9 hours Charger type Magnetic induction Charge voltage 5V ± 5% Play time Up to 9 hours Quick charge feature Yes Weight Approximately 27g IP rating IP68 Waterproof and Sweat-Resistant Frequency Response 20 Hz~20 KHz Frequency band 2,402 MHz~2,480 MHz Speaker impedance 8.5 ohm ± 20% Speaker Sensitivity 105 ± 3 dB Microphone Sensitivity -38 dB ± 1 dB Warranty 2 years

Unfortunately, Shokz is quiet on both pricing and availability, only saying that it will reveal more information soon. Once the OpenSwim Pro headphones are available, however, you will be able to order them from Amazon here.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment unif you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.