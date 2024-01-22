Businesses call on EU to defend encryption and privacy

No Comments
Data privacy

In March this year, EU countries' interior ministers are due to vote on the introduction of mandatory client-side scanning for all providers in order to identify child abuse material.

But an open letter, published today, from a group of privacy-focused companies warns of the risk of opening up a backdoor and calls on ministers to defend citizen's right to privacy and strengthen the position of EU companies.

"Security experts agree that the chat control proposal by the EU Commission to scan every chat message and every email would create a backdoor -- one that could and will be abused by criminals. As the largest encrypted email provider in the EU, we are proud that we have built Tuta Mail here in Germany -- a secure product in line with the European GDPR enabling millions to communicate confidentially online," says Matthias Pfau, founder of Tuta Mail. "Now we call on our Interior Ministers, specifically on Nancy Faeser (SPD, Germany), to choose the right side in this discussion: uphold strong encryption and protect the human right to privacy of millions of EU citizens and businesses. Europe cannot pride itself on the progress made with GDPR legislation while simultaneously promoting client-side scanning. Such a move would destroy any credibility the EU currently holds in matters of privacy and encryption for businesses and citizens alike."

The letter points out that the EU has a unique chance to become the beacon of hope for freedom of speech and democracy by defending strong encryption so EU citizens and businesses can continue to enjoy online privacy and confidentiality at the highest possible level.

It calls on the EU council to guarantee a number of things to preserve a high level of cybersecurity in the EU by protecting end-to-end encryption and bringing the necessary safeguards in the text. It says that client-side scanning and backdoors in particular should not be mandated in order to preserve confidential correspondence.

You can read the full letter here.

Image credit: Rawpixel / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Businesses call on EU to defend encryption and privacy

How to reduce generative AI's risks to data [Q&A]

Microsoft's next big release will be Windows 11 24H2; Windows 12 may not launch until 2025

New tool lets you crash from Windows into Linux via a Blue Screen of Death

The Windows 11 Start menu will soon pester you with reminders for Microsoft Teams meetings

The Deep Tech revolution -- Part 3: Bounty programs

PortableApps Platform 29.0 adds new license filter for app store

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

188 Comments

Switch to Linux as your New Year's resolution -- delete Microsoft Windows 11 and install Nitrux 3.2.1 today!

113 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows 11: SparkyLinux rolling 2024.01 emerges as the superior, cutting-edge alternative

112 Comments

The 'revolutionary' Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

87 Comments

Microsoft wants you to know how easy it is to switch to Windows 11

64 Comments

Microsoft's 'Copilot Key' for Windows 11 devices -- a misstep in keyboard evolution or a privacy nightmare?

27 Comments

Windows 10 users with KB5034441 update failure need to manually resize partitions to fix the problem

19 Comments

Betterbird 115.6.1 -- the email client Thunderbird could have been

16 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.