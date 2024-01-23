New resource helps enterprises prepare for post-quantum security

Cybersecurity company Thales is launching a first-of-its-kind Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Starter Kit in collaboration with Quantinuum, aimed at supporting enterprises in their transition to a post-quantum era and helping them understand the implications that quantum computing will have on the security of their infrastructure.

While 73 percent of organizations recognize quantum computing poses a threat to traditional cryptography, 61 percent have yet to define a strategy for a post-quantum world.

The PQC Starter Kit will allow organizations to test within a trusted lab environment. Using the current NIST proposed algorithms that are built into the system, customers can test various security use cases including PKI, code-signing, TLS, and IoT, and observe the impact of implementing PQC technology in these simulated test-lab scenarios, all without impacting operational processes in real-world production environments. Organizations will also be able to identify potential weaknesses in their encryption deployment and apply changes to their IT infrastructure to protect themselves.

Todd Moore, global head of data security products at Thales says, "Thales is excited to offer a new solution to its customers to help them prepare for the implementation of Post-Quantum Cryptography. We understand the enormous challenges and complexities behind this upcoming disruption in cryptography and want to support customers as they transition to these new algorithms.. For organizations unsure of navigating this transition, we highly recommend testing current applications, data, and devices that use cryptographic protection as soon as possible to ensure a smooth shift to PQC. Although quantum computing may seem like a future-looking risk, with hackers using Harvest Now, Decrypt Later tactics, post-quantum resilience should be on every organization’s radar today."

The first available PQC Starter Kit option incorporates Luna HSMs and Quantinuum's quantum random number generation (QRNG) technology through which customers can ensure their keys are securely generated and stored while testing the PQC algorithms. A PQC Starter Kit for network encryption using Thales High Speed Encryptors (HSE) will be next to be made available.

Image credit: ArtemisDiana/depositphotos.com