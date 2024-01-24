SteelSeries launches EXTREMELY rare Apex Pro Mini: Limited-Edition White x Gold keyboard -- buy it ASAP!

SteelSeries has launched an extremely rare (and expensive) keyboard -- the Apex Pro Mini: Limited-Edition White x Gold. Limited to a quantity of just 250, it features beautiful white and gold colors. Adding to its exclusivity, the keyboards are all uniquely numbered, adding to its collectibility.

This keyboard stands out with its stunning design, marrying beauty with technological innovation. It provides a unique typing experience that is both energizing and satisfying. The keyboard features a brass weight plate and a precision-milled CNC aluminum bottom case, adding significant weight and enhancing its luxurious feel.

As the creators of the original Hall Effect Switch (OmniPoint), SteelSeries continues to innovate, offering gamers an unprecedented level of control and customization. The Apex Pro series, known for its customizable features and fast switches, recently received a software update that further enhanced its speed and adjustability.

This compact 60% keyboard not only saves desk space but also allows for more ergonomic positioning and larger mouse movements. It features double-shot PBT keycaps, designed for durability and precision, ensuring long-lasting performance. The keyboard maintains full functionality despite its smaller size, making it ideal for esports tournaments, LAN parties, and college dorms.

Available exclusively on SteelSeries.com here, the Apex Pro Mini: Limited-Edition White x Gold keyboard is priced at $379.99. However, despite that high price, due to its limited availability, interested buyers should act very fast. It will sell out.