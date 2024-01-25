PENTAX WG-90: Ricoh's latest adventure camera merges ruggedness with high-tech imaging

Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation has unveiled the rugged PENTAX WG-90 digital camera, set to hit the market in early February. And yes, in a world full of smartphones, standalone cameras still exist! The camera's robust design ensures it is waterproof up to 46 feet (14 meters), shockproof from falls up to five feet (1.6 meters), and freeze-proof down to 14°F (-10°C).

The PENTAX WG-90 is equipped with a high-performance, five-times optical zoom lens, covering a focal length range from 5mm to 25mm (approximately 28mm to 140mm in 35mm format). The camera's 16-megapixel CMOS sensor, paired with a top-tier imaging engine, pushes boundaries with a maximum sensitivity of ISO 6400, promising super-high-resolution images.

Designed to excel in extreme conditions where typical compact cameras and smartphones falter, the WG-90 offers unparalleled reliability and functionality. Its outdoor-friendly monitor adapts swiftly to bright conditions, enhancing image visibility. A standout feature is the built-in ring light, which supports the unique Digital Microscope mode of PENTAX, enabling users to capture detailed images of the microscopic world invisible to the naked eye.

Set to be available in blue or black variants, the PENTAX WG-90 will be released early February 2024, retailing at $329.95. Interested buyers can pre-order from Amazon here now.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment unif you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them

