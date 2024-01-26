Puro Sound Labs launches PuroQuiet Plus Bluetooth headphones for children

Puro Sounds Labs has launched the PuroQuiet Plus -- an upgraded version of the existing (non-Plus) PuroQuiet model. The new version enhances connectivity with a USB-C connector and introduces fresh color choices -- purple and teal. These wireless headphones (designed specifically for kids) can be purchased from Amazon here in six cool colors, priced at just $139.99.

The PuroQuiet Plus stands out with its high-quality aluminium build and plush, noise-isolating ear pads. It incorporates the Puro Balanced Response curve and digital signal processing (DSP) to limit volume and prevent ear damage, replicating the natural sound of a well-tuned listening room. This feature ensures music, movie dialogue, and game audio are crystal clear across the audio spectrum, reducing the need to raise the volume.

A key addition to the PuroQuiet Plus is active noise cancellation, blocking up to 22dB of ambient noise and boasting 82% noise isolation. This not only enhances the listening experience in noisy environments but also assists in calming children in loud, unfamiliar settings. The headphones have earned the distinction of being the first Certified Sensory Inclusive product by Puro Sound Labs. Other notable features include the latest Bluetooth profiles for high-quality wireless audio, a sensitive microphone for calls and gaming, and up to 16 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation.

The PuroQuiet Plus maintains a safe 85dB volume limit, aligning with guidelines from the Hearing Health Foundation, OSHA, and the World Health Organization. This protects young users from potential hearing damage caused by excessive volume levels.

In terms of connectivity, the headphones utilize Bluetooth v4.0, offering tangle-free, wireless connections for up to 16 hours with noise cancellation active, and up to 200 hours in standby mode. They maintain a wireless range of 30 feet, giving parents control over their child’s device from a distance.

Designed for comfort, the PuroQuiet Plus weighs just 169g, with a soft protein leather headband and ear cushions, and adjustable sliding arms to fit various head sizes. Constructed with AL6063 aluminum for durability, the headphones feature a fold-flat design for easy portability.

The PuroQuiet Plus from Puro Sound Labs brings a combination of safety, comfort, and quality to the children's headphone market, making it a potentially ideal choice for parents concerned about hearing health and audio experience for their kids.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment unif you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them