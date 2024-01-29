KIOXIA launches groundbreaking UFS 4.0 memory for automotive use, promising enhanced performance

KIOXIA has started offering samples of the Universal Flash Storage (UFS) Ver. 4.0 to manufacturers. This pioneering technology could redefine the performance parameters of various automotive systems, including telematics, infotainment, and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS). KIOXIA's latest offering promises a substantial boost in data transfer speeds, with sequential read and write speeds reportedly surging by +100% and +40% respectively.

This enhanced performance is critical in harnessing the full potential of 5G connectivity, ensuring swifter system startups and a smoother user experience. KIOXIA, a trailblazer in UFS technology, continues to innovate with its UFS Ver. 4.0 devices. These devices, integrating the company’s proprietary BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory and a sophisticated controller, adhere to the JEDEC-standard package. The UFS 4.0 standard boasts impressive interface speeds, reaching up to 23.2 gigabits per second (Gbp/s) per lane, and is backward compatible with UFS 3.1.

Significantly, the KIOXIA devices are equipped with the High Speed Link Startup Sequence (HS-LSS), streamlining the Link Startup process and potentially reducing the initialization time by about 70%. The UFS Ver. 4.0 also introduces several advanced features tailored for the demanding automotive environment. These include the Refresh Feature, which enhances data reliability, and the Extended Diagnosis Feature, offering crucial insights for preventive maintenance.

Available in 128, 256, and 512-gigabyte (GB) capacities, these KIOXIA devices are engineered to withstand extreme temperatures and meet the stringent AEC-Q100 Grade2 requirements, ensuring unparalleled reliability for complex automotive applications.

