Play Windows PC games on your Android phone -- yes, really! -- using Winlator 4

Playing Android games on your PC is easy enough. You have the option of using third-party emulators such as Bluestacks or NoxPlayer, or you can take advantage of the built-in Windows Subsystem for Android, available on Windows 11.

However, if you wish to flip the script and play Windows games on your Android device, the process is somewhat more complex, but not impossible. To do this, you’ll need Winlator, which has just been updated to improve compatibility and performance, and resolve various issues.

Winlator is an Android app that lets you to run Windows (x86_64) games with Wine and Box86/Box64.

This is what's new in Winlator 4.0:

Implemented DirectInput/XInput for Android Gamepads

Improved Input Controls

Performance improvements and others fixes

To use Winlator, follow these steps:

Download and install the Winlator_4.0.apk from GitHub Releases Download the OBB file (main.3.com.winlator.obb) and put it into the directory /storage/emulated/0/Android/obb/com.winlator (create it if it doesn't exist) Launch the app and wait for the installation process to finish

The app itself is easy to set up although you will need to own the games you want to play as it doesn't come with any included. The app defaults to the Downloads folder, so just drop the games you want to play into there.

Winlator works well, although as you might expect, some games fail to run and others require tweaks to the resolution. There are plenty of settings you can play around with though to hopefully get problematic games running.

Games that are known to run well include Quake 4, Metro 2033 Redux, Dark Souls II Scholar of the First Sin, Warlords Battlecry 3, Call of Juarez Gunslinger, Deus Ex Human Revolution, Mass Effect 2, and Oblivion. You can watch Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds, running on Winlator in the video below.