Drop launches CSTM65 mechanical keyboard

Drop, maker of community-driven mechanical keyboards, today launches the CSTM65 keyboard. This fresh addition to the CSTM series, following the CSTM80, targets users seeking a compact and portable typing solution without compromising on customization. The CSTM65, notable for its 65% layout, is designed for those who prioritize workspace efficiency and mobility.

The standout feature of the CSTM65 is its interchangeable, magnetic case, offering a choice between polycarbonate and aluminum. This design not only simplifies customization but also provides a vast canvas for creative expression. Users can indulge in a wide array of case colors and designs, including the striking Overgrowth case by OSHETART, to personalize their keyboard to their taste. This flexibility extends to keycaps, switches, custom weights, switch plates, and cables, allowing a fully personalized setup.

Tech enthusiasts will appreciate the CSTM65's advanced features like the gasket-mounted design, ABS keycaps optimized for south-facing switches, PCBA-mounted stabilizers, and 5-pin switch support. The keyboard also boasts dynamic LED lighting and a customizable weight system, complemented by five switch plate options. Users can choose between the tactile Gateron Brown Pro 3.0 or linear Gateron Yellow KS3 switches, ensuring a tailored typing experience.

The CSTM65 is available for preorder on the Drop website, with barebones configurations starting at $79 (here) and fully assembled setups at $129 (here). Additional customization options, including color cases, aluminum cases, and the OSHETART decorative case, are also available, promising a unique and personalized typing journey for every user.