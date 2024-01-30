KIOXIA SSDs soar to new heights aboard NG-20 mission to International Space Station (ISS)

In a significant advancement for space technology, KIOXIA solid-state drives (SSDs) are now onboard the NG-20 mission rocket, accompanying the updated HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 to the International Space Station (ISS). This partnership marks a new era for scientific research in space, leveraging robust flash storage from KIOXIA in the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2, a product of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

The HPE Spaceborne Computer-2, a marvel of modern technology, is designed to bring edge computing and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities directly to the ISS. By integrating commercial off-the-shelf technology, this system is set to revolutionize computing power in space, reducing dependency on Earth-bound communications. Its high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities are primed for a multitude of tasks, from real-time image processing and deep learning to extensive scientific simulations.

KIOXIA’s contribution to this mission is notable. As the data storage provider for the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2, KIOXIA supplied a variety of flash memory-based SSDs, including their RM Series value SAS, PM6 Series enterprise SAS, and XG Series NVMe SSDs. The storage capacity is unprecedented for a single space mission, with more than 130TB onboard, ensuring that a wide array of experiments, from healthcare research to AI development, can be conducted efficiently in space.

The choice of flash memory-based SSDs over traditional hard disk drives is deliberate. SSDs, with their lack of moving parts, are inherently more suited to the challenging conditions of space. Their resilience to electromagnetic waves, coupled with their superior performance and reliability, make them ideal for the mission’s demanding environment.

Daily monitoring of SSD health and the analysis of this data is a critical part of the mission, allowing KIOXIA to understand how flash memory storage operates in space’s harsh conditions. This knowledge is invaluable for future technological advancements.

This mission is not just a technological achievement but an advancement in our quest for knowledge and innovation beyond our planet. With the support of KIOXIA’s SSDs, the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 is set to embark on a journey of discovery, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in space-based research and exploration.

