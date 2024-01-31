NETGEAR gets new CEO

NETGEAR has announced a huge change in its leadership structure. Patrick C.S. Lo, the company’s co-founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board, is set to retire from his executive role. Lo, who has been instrumental in shaping NETGEAR’s trajectory since its inception, will continue to provide his expertise as a strategic advisor until July 2024, ensuring a smooth transition.

Following a rigorous selection process, Charles (CJ) Prober has been appointed as the new CEO, a decision that has garnered the full support of the Board. Prober’s extensive background in consumer electronics, software, and subscription services aligns with NETGEAR’s strategic objectives, positioning him as the ideal successor to lead the company’s future initiatives.

Prober’s appointment is the culmination of a year-long, thorough search by the Board, reflecting their commitment to maintaining NETGEAR’s leadership in the industry. With an impressive career spanning various key positions at Life360, Tile, GoPro, and Electronic Arts (EA), Prober brings a wealth of experience in fostering growth, leading transformations, and driving innovation.

Reflecting on his impressive journey, Lo shares, “When Mark Merrill and I founded NETGEAR 28 years ago, the internet was beginning to show its impact on the world, We seized the opportunity, and we’ve been innovating and leading the industry in the creation of advanced networking technologies for homes and businesses around the world ever since. We’ve pushed the boundaries of what can be experienced in a connected world, and I am all for the next chapter of the NETGEAR story.”

Image Credit: Zurijeta/Shutterstock