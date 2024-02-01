v-color partners with MSI for Manta DDR5 XFinity MPOWER memory

No Comments

v-color Technology Inc. has officially partnered with MSI, unveiling the Manta DDR5 XFinity MPOWER series of RAM. This latest offering in dynamic memory technology boasts speeds reaching up to 8400MHz, marking a significant collaboration between the two industry leaders. Designed with overclocking enthusiasts in mind, the Manta DDR5 XFinity MPOWER series promises to deliver hardcore performance and endurance.

The memory, specifically engineered for overclocking, aims to meet the demands of PC enthusiasts and consumers seeking high-performance hardware. Not only does the Manta DDR5 XFinity MPOWER series excel in performance, but it also features a sleek, modern design. The included heatsink is optimally designed for efficient heat dissipation, ensuring stability even under high temperatures. Additionally, this RAM is equipped with 16 LEDs, offering smooth and vivid lighting effects, thus emphasizing both personalization and performance.

Benchmark performances of the new XFinity MPOWER series have been recorded, particularly when paired with the new MSI MPOWER motherboard. Test results showcase the capabilities of various kit configurations:

  • DDR5 48GB (2x24GB) at 8400MHz with CL40-52-52-130
  • DDR5 48GB (2x24GB) at 8200MHz with CL40-52-52-128
  • DDR5 32GB (2x16GB) at 8200MHz with CL38-48-48-128

These results showcase the impressive potential of the Manta DDR5 XFinity MPOWER series in providing top-tier performance and endurance, catering to the needs of the high-performance computing sector. Unfortunately, pricing and availability for this cutting-edge memory is not yet revealed.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

v-color partners with MSI for Manta DDR5 XFinity MPOWER memory

Get 'Ethical Hacking Workshop' (worth $43.99) for FREE

System76 launches refreshed Serval WS Linux laptop: an impressive balance of power and portability

The top phishing themes of 2023

LibreOffice 24.2 unveils new features and improvements alongside switch to date-based version numbering

0patch beats Microsoft to the punch and fixes serious EventLogCrasher vulnerability that affects every version of Windows

There is a new PowerToys utility on the way to bring a new File Actions menu to Windows 11

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

188 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows 11: SparkyLinux rolling 2024.01 emerges as the superior, cutting-edge alternative

137 Comments

Switch to Linux as your New Year's resolution -- delete Microsoft Windows 11 and install Nitrux 3.2.1 today!

113 Comments

The 'revolutionary' Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

89 Comments

Microsoft wants you to know how easy it is to switch to Windows 11

65 Comments

Windows 7 returns with the stunning 2024 Edition

52 Comments

Microsoft introduces much-needed changes to Windows 11 setup

28 Comments

Microsoft's 'Copilot Key' for Windows 11 devices -- a misstep in keyboard evolution or a privacy nightmare?

27 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.