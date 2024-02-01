v-color partners with MSI for Manta DDR5 XFinity MPOWER memory

v-color Technology Inc. has officially partnered with MSI, unveiling the Manta DDR5 XFinity MPOWER series of RAM. This latest offering in dynamic memory technology boasts speeds reaching up to 8400MHz, marking a significant collaboration between the two industry leaders. Designed with overclocking enthusiasts in mind, the Manta DDR5 XFinity MPOWER series promises to deliver hardcore performance and endurance.

The memory, specifically engineered for overclocking, aims to meet the demands of PC enthusiasts and consumers seeking high-performance hardware. Not only does the Manta DDR5 XFinity MPOWER series excel in performance, but it also features a sleek, modern design. The included heatsink is optimally designed for efficient heat dissipation, ensuring stability even under high temperatures. Additionally, this RAM is equipped with 16 LEDs, offering smooth and vivid lighting effects, thus emphasizing both personalization and performance.

Benchmark performances of the new XFinity MPOWER series have been recorded, particularly when paired with the new MSI MPOWER motherboard. Test results showcase the capabilities of various kit configurations:

DDR5 48GB (2x24GB) at 8400MHz with CL40-52-52-130

DDR5 48GB (2x24GB) at 8200MHz with CL40-52-52-128

DDR5 32GB (2x16GB) at 8200MHz with CL38-48-48-128

These results showcase the impressive potential of the Manta DDR5 XFinity MPOWER series in providing top-tier performance and endurance, catering to the needs of the high-performance computing sector. Unfortunately, pricing and availability for this cutting-edge memory is not yet revealed.