Transcend unveils CFexpress 860 Type B card for photography and videography

Transcend has unveiled its new CFexpress 860 Type B memory card, targeting professional photographers, videographers, and filmmakers. The card is tailored for high-end cinema cameras, DSLRs, and mirrorless cameras, offering impressive read/write speeds of up to 1,750/1,500 MB/s. This performance makes it ideal for capturing continuous burst shots and 8K videos, promoting a seamless creative process.

The CFexpress 860 Type B memory card adheres to the CFexpress 2.0 standard, ensuring high-speed data transfer and backward compatibility with selected XQD devices. Its capability to handle 8K RAW video and high-resolution, continuous burst shots without quality compromise is a significant advantage for multimedia professionals.

With a maximum storage capacity of 320GB, the memory card accommodates extensive RAW files and high-quality video content, making it a reliable storage solution for diverse photographic settings. Transcend also provides valuable software tools for efficient memory card management. The free RecoveRx software allows users to recover deleted files, while the SSD Scope software, when used with the RDE2 CFexpress Type B card reader, maintains the card's optimal condition.

Transcend shares specifications below.

Category Specification Appearance Dimensions: 38.5 mm x 29.6 mm x 3.8 mm (1.51" x 1.16" x 0.15")

Weight: 7g (0.25oz) Interface Bus Interface: NVMe PCIe Gen3 x2

Form Factor: CFexpress Type B Storage Capacity: 160GB/320GB Operating Environment Operating Temperature: -10°C (14°F) ~ 70°C (158°F)

Operating Voltage: 3.3V Performance Sequential Read/Write (CrystalDiskMark):

320 GB: Up to 1,750/1,500 MB/s

160 GB: Up to 1,750/1,500 MB/s Warranty Certificate: CE/UKCA/FCC/EAC/RCM

Five-year Limited Warranty

While the Transcend CFexpress 860 Type B card is not yet available for sale, it should show up here very soon in capacities of 160GB and 320GB. Cost is a mystery for now, but like Transcend's other products, it should be reasonably priced. What we do know for sure, however, is it will come with a respectable 5-year limited warranty.

