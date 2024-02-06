TEAMGROUP unveils PD20M Magnetic External SSD with Apple MagSafe compatibility for iPhone

TEAMGROUP has announced the PD20M Magnetic External SSD, which is compatible with Apple’s MagSafe technology. In other words, the SSD can magnetically attach to the rear of any iPhone that features MagSafe (iPhone 12 and newer).

The PD20M is equipped with a USB Type-C interface, supporting a wide range of devices, including the latest Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max smartphones. The drive features a weight of just 40 grams and a thinness of 0.82 cm. The PD20M boasts a magnetic strength of over 0.8 kg, ensuring a secure and instant attachment.

The TEAMGROUP PD20M Magnetic External SSD will be available on Amazon here in March (next month). Pricing is not yet known.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.