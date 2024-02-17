SABRENT launches high-speed 20Gbps Rocket RGB SSD Enclosure

In a significant upgrade from its predecessor, SABRENT has launched the Rocket RGB USB-C 20Gbps M.2 SATA/NVMe SSD Enclosure, promising to double the transfer speed of the previous 10Gbps model. This latest enclosure is available in two editions -- the EC-RGBG (available here for $49.99) and the "special edition" EC-RGBC (available here, also for $49.99) The special edition is essentially the same, but with a funky pinkish color scheme rather than grey.

The Rocket RGB enclosure supports both NVMe and SATA M.2 SSDs, accommodating a variety of sizes including 2230, 2242, 2260, and 2280. This versatility ensures that users won't be limited by the type of SSD they can use, making it a flexible option for a wide range of storage needs. The device operates over a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 connection, offering speeds of up to 20Gbps with compatible USB ports, and maintains backward compatibility with 5 and 10Gbps ports.

One of the standout features of this enclosure is its built-in thermal padding, which, along with its aluminum construction, aids in dissipating heat effectively. This is particularly important as SSDs tend to generate significant heat during high-speed transfers, which can lead to throttling and reduced performance. The enclosure's design not only addresses this issue but does so with style. The integrated RGB lighting effects provide visual feedback on the device's status while adding an aesthetic touch to the user's setup.

Installation of drives into the EC-RGBG and EC-RGBC is straightforward, thanks to a tool-less M.2 fastener that eliminates the fuss of dealing with tiny screws. This feature, combined with the enclosure's plug-and-play functionality, full TRIM, and UASP support, underscores SABRENT's commitment to user convenience and performance optimization.

Included with the enclosure is a high-quality USB-C to USB-C cable, ensuring a reliable connection for maximum transfer speeds. Whether for expanding storage, gaming, imaging, or cloning needs, the Rocket RGB USB-C 20Gbps M.2 SATA/NVMe SSD Enclosure positions itself as a top-tier solution for professionals and enthusiasts seeking fast, external storage options without compromising on design or thermal efficiency.

