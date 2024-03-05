Puro Sound Labs launches JuniorJams Plus Bluetooth headphones for kids

Puro Sound Labs, known for its premium children’s headphones, has launched the JuniorJams Plus. Building on the success of the original JuniorJams, the new “Plus” variant introduces a USB-C connector and a new, eye-catching purple color option.

The JuniorJams Plus feature a sturdy aluminum headband and ultra-comfortable protein leather ear cushions, ensuring ease of wear while offering 87% ambient noise isolation. This allows kids to focus on their audio without external distractions.

One of the key highlights of the JuniorJams Plus is the implementation of Puro Sound Labs’ Balanced Response Curve, which ensures enhanced bass, treble, and vocal clarity at safe volume levels. The 85dB volume-limiting technology prevents the sound from reaching harmful levels, ensuring a safe listening experience without compromising on audio quality.

These headphones boast an impressive battery life of up to 22 hours of playback and 200 hours of standby. They also feature a unique daisy-chain feature, allowing two pairs of headphones to connect and listen to the same audio source simultaneously. This is perfect for siblings or friends who want to share their listening experience without the hassle of fighting over a device.

The JuniorJams Plus Bluetooth headohones are available on Amazon here in six vibrant colors. The kid-friendly headphones are priced at an affordable $79.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

