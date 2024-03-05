SABRENT launches Rocket NANO V2 portable SSD

SABRENT has released the second generation of its popular Rocket NANO SSD. Designed to be compact, fast, and rugged, the NANO V2 is the perfect companion for videographers, photographers, and gamers on the go. Got a Steam Deck or iPhone 15 Pro? This could be the SSD for you!

With storage capacities up to 4TB, you can carry an extensive library of videos, photos, and files without feeling weighed down. The device's aluminum housing is not only attractive but also practical, offering resilience and protection for your data. An outer silicone sleeve further safeguards the SSD from drops and debris, making it an ideal choice for travel in challenging environments.

When it comes to performance, the NANO V2 does not disappoint. Offering burst transfers of over 1500 MB/s and sustained performance that supports smooth 8K video recording, this SSD ensures that higher quality content is backed by superior performance. The USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface maximizes speed, making data transfers quick and efficient.

Ready to buy your own? You can purchase one here immediately in your choice of three capacities - - 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. Regardless of the capacity you choose, you get both a USB-A and USB-C cable included for maximum compatibility.

