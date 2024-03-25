SABRENT launches HB-3A4C 7-Port 20W USB-C powered hub with switches

Sabrent’s latest addition to its lineup of USB hubs, the Sabrent 7-Port Hub with Switches (HB-3A4C), offers an expanded solution for users needing additional USB ports for their laptops, desktops, or portable devices. This new hub is an upgrade from Sabrent’s popular 4-port switchable hubs, providing a total of seven ports for enhanced connectivity options.

The HB-3A4C features three USB-A ports with 5Gbps data transfer speeds (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1) and a power output of 5V/500mA, suitable for basic accessories. Additionally, it boasts four USB-C ports, three of which offer 5V/900mA of power, while the fourth provides a robust 20W of power delivery (PD), capable of charging devices and hosting multiple accessories simultaneously. To support this, a power adapter is included, allowing the hub to deliver up to 48W of total input power, ensuring reliable connections.

A unique feature of this hub is that each of the seven ports is equipped with its own switch, allowing users to independently enable or disable attached devices, accessories, or peripherals. This provides direct control over multiple devices with the push of a button, making it convenient for managing gamepads, headsets, wireless receivers, keyboards, mice, and more. The per-switch/per-port status is clearly indicated with white LEDs, offering clear and consistent oversight.

Designed with durability in mind, the HB-3A4C is constructed from aluminum alloy, which not only provides a rugged build but also enhances heat dissipation, ensuring sustained operation under various conditions. This makes the hub an ideal companion for any laptop, desktop, or portable device.

It can be purchased here now for $55.

