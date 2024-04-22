Open-source audio editor Audacity 3.5 available for Windows, Linux, and Mac

Audacity, the renowned open-source audio editing software, has just been updated to version 3.5, and it's packed with features that are bound to excite both amateur and professional audio manipulators alike.

One of the most anticipated additions in Audacity 3.5 is the introduction of cloud project saving. Now, users can save their projects to audio.com, enabling them to access their work from any device. This move not only facilitates seamless collaboration and sharing among users but also ensures that you can recover previous versions of your projects, which is a lifesaver if you encounter unexpected issues.

Additionally, Audacity has now integrated automatic tempo detection, a feature that streamlines the editing process by automatically aligning the tempo of imported loops. This function works through audio analysis and metadata checks, and for those who prefer a manual setup, adding tempo data directly into the file name is also supported. For users looking to keep things traditional, this feature can be easily disabled in the Preferences under Import/Export.

Pitch shifting has also seen an upgrade. Users can now non-destructively alter the pitch of a clip simply by holding the Alt key and using the Up and Down arrow keys. This intuitive method is further enhanced by visual aids in the user interface that show the degree of pitch adjustment.

But that’s not all. Audacity 3.5 brings several other improvements and tweaks to enhance user experience:

Exporting labels as subtitle files, facilitating easier integration with video editing.

A new option to skip plugin scanning to speed up startup times.

An updated overflow menu along with speed and pitch indicators for clips, making adjustments clearer and more accessible.

In its drive to streamline and optimize, Audacity 3.5 has also removed some less-used features. This simplification will not only make the software less overwhelming for new users but also accelerates the development process for future updates.

As Audacity continues to evolve, it remains a prime example of how open-source software can lead the way in innovation and user-focused development. You can download it here now for Windows, Linux, and macOS.