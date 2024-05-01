New solution helps enterprises demonstrate security and compliance

As numbers and severity of third-party breaches grow, companies are scrutinizing not just how they handle data, but how their vendors do as well. Trust management platform Vanta is launching a new addition to its Trust Center to allow enterprises to automate security questionnaires

Questionnaire Automation in Trust Centers uses Vanta AI to save time by generating suggested responses for security teams to review and approve, rather than starting from scratch each time. This will make it easier for enterprises to proactively and reactively demonstrate their security and compliance.

"Vanta Trust Centers are an enterprise's first line of defense to demonstrate their commitment to security over time -- not just at a point-in-time," says Jeremy Epling, chief product officer at Vanta. "Leading organizations and innovators like ZoomInfo rely on Trust Centers to proactively demonstrate their security and compliance posture to prospects and customers. By bringing Questionnaire Automation and an AI-powered conversation layer into Trust Centers, we're one step closer towards our vision of delivering the future of trust in a one-click security review."

From the admin dashboard, enterprise security teams can monitor questions as they come in and view insights into trending themes, enabling them to tailor their Trust Center to what buyers are looking for while prioritizing which areas of their security program to invest in. Using the Vanta and Salesforce integration, teams can capture the revenue influenced through interactions with their organization's Trust Center.

It minimizes clicks and human error with features including auto-uploading documents or policies, bulk assigning owners to resources, or bulk offloading employees. It can also extract information from Vanta into external reports that pull together data from multiple systems.

In future there will be the ability to initiate external workflows automatically. In coming months Vanta will also support SCIM (System for Cross-domain Identity Management), which enables a simple, automated, and more secure way to provision, manage, and deprovision users.

You can find out more and request a demo on the Vanta site.

Image credit: BiancoBlue/depositphotos.com

