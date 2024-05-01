New solution uses AI to target spam and phishing

Since the launch of ChatGPT there has been a surge in the number of phishing emails as AI makes it easier to create convincing lures.

Email security specialist SlashNext is fighting AI with AI thanks to the launch of a new generative AI large language model (LLM) to deliver accuracy and precision in spam detection, with claimed near-zero false positive rates.

SlashNext GenAI for Spam and Graymail uses a unique set of AI classifiers specifically trained to identify different categories of spam and unwanted graymail, such as marketing ads, sales outreach, newsletters and announcements.

"SlashNext was the first to fight generative AI attacks with generative AI protection," says Patrick Harr, CEO of SlashNext. "In 2023, we launched the industry's first generative AI solution for Business Email Compromise (BEC) to thwart advanced supply chain, executive impersonation, financial fraud, and other socially engineered attacks. Now, we are extending this same generative AI capability to detect and block unsolicited spam and graymail, further reducing risk and enhancing the productivity of both individual users and SOC teams."

By weeding out spam and unsolicited emails that would otherwise get reported for investigation it reduces the burden on SOC teams who will receive fewer alerts and investigation requests. Dashboard and reporting capabilities provide clear insights into the value delivered by showcasing metrics such as 'User Productivity Hours Saved' and 'SOC Analysts Time Saved.'

You can find out more on the SlashNext site and the solution will be showcased at next week's RSAC 2024 in San Francisco.

Image credit: Myimagine/depositphotos.com

