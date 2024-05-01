Philips launches Evnia 49M2C8900 49-inch QD OLED curved gaming monitor

Philips has launched the Evnia 49M2C8900, a 49-inch curved gaming monitor. At the core of this display is the cutting-edge QD OLED panel that merges the benefits of self-luminous OLED displays with quantum dot technology. This combination delivers superior contrast, deeper blacks, and vivid colors.

The monitor’s 49-inch screen, with a 32:9 aspect ratio and a 5120x1440 dual QHD resolution, offers expansive, sharp visuals. The 1800R curvature of the screen envelopes the user, providing an unparalleled immersive gaming experience.

The Philips Evnia 49M2C8900 sets high performance standards with its 0.03ms GtG response time and 240Hz refresh rate, complemented by AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. These features ensure fluid, seamless gameplay free from screen tearing, allowing gamers to experience their games at peak performance.

The monitor also features comprehensive connectivity options, including USB-C docking that supports high-speed data transfer, video signals, and up to 90W of power delivery through a single cable. Additionally, an integrated KVM switch enables users to control two computers with one set of peripherals, simplifying and optimizing any gaming setup or workspace.

Philips Evnia 49M2C8900 enhances the gaming ambiance with its 3-sided Ambiglow feature, which adjusts the backlighting color to match on-screen content. The monitor also boasts four 7.5W DTS speakers, offering robust virtual surround sound suitable for gaming, movies, and video conferencing.

The ergonomic stand of the monitor allows for height, swivel, and tilt adjustments, ensuring optimal viewing angles and comfort during long gaming sessions. The stand is also VESA compatible, offering flexible mounting options.

The Philips Evnia 49M2C8900 QD OLED Curved Gaming Monitor is available for purchase from Amazon here now at a price of $1,499.99.

