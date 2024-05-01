Raycon launches upgraded Everyday Earbuds

Raycon has unveiled an updated version of its Everyday Earbuds. The new enhancements include Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), multipoint connectivity, and a quick charge function, building on the success that attracted over 2.5 million customers to the original model.

Ray Lee, co-founder and CEO of Raycon, emphasized the importance of customer feedback in developing the upgraded product. “The original Everyday Earbuds made technology accessible and user-friendly,” Lee said. “Our customers’ enthusiastic support and suggestions inspired these new features, such as ANC and improved device connectivity, which they were eager to see.”

The enhanced Everyday Earbuds are designed to support a diverse range of users, including commuters, travelers, remote workers, and fitness enthusiasts. The introduction of built-in ANC helps reduce ambient noise, providing a more immersive listening experience in various environments. The new multipoint connectivity allows the earbuds to connect to two devices simultaneously, enabling seamless switching between a phone and a computer.

The earbuds are now more durable with an IP66 rating, making them dust-proof and waterproof, suitable for all types of weather and activities. The improved quick charge feature allows for 1.5 hours of battery life from just 10 minutes of charging, ideal for those on the go. Additionally, the user interface has been simplified with an updated LED and touch sensor, enhancing ease of use.

Raycon has introduced these earbuds in new eye-catching colors such as purple, green, and blue, along with matching earbud protective cases available in small and medium sizes. Despite the enhancements, the price remains at $79.99, keeping the earbuds affordable.

