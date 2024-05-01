T-Mobile acquires Mint Mobile

T-Mobile has officially finalized its acquisition of Ka’ena Corporation, the umbrella company for popular prepaid wireless brands Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile.

Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy, and Products at T-Mobile, expressed enthusiasm about the merger, noting, “This combination is a win-win all around. These complementary brands will join our top-rated 5G network, enhancing our ability to innovate and deliver value to customers.”

In terms of leadership, Ka’ena’s top executives, including Mint founders David Glickman and Rizwan Kassim, will join T-Mobile. They are set to continue guiding their respective brands with the same autonomy but will align closely with T-Mobile’s overarching business strategies. This structure mirrors the successful integration model previously seen in T-Mobile’s acquisition of MetroPCS.

Hollywood actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds, who will maintain his creative role at Mint, highlighted the rapid growth and customer-centric approach of Mint Mobile. “T-Mobile is the ideal partner to help us enhance Mint’s offerings,” said Reynolds.

To celebrate the acquisition, T-Mobile announced new perks for Mint and Ultra customers, including enhanced scam protection and free roaming options in both Canada and Mexico.