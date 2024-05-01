T-Mobile acquires Mint Mobile

No Comments

T-Mobile has officially finalized its acquisition of Ka’ena Corporation, the umbrella company for popular prepaid wireless brands Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile.

Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy, and Products at T-Mobile, expressed enthusiasm about the merger, noting, “This combination is a win-win all around. These complementary brands will join our top-rated 5G network, enhancing our ability to innovate and deliver value to customers.”

In terms of leadership, Ka’ena’s top executives, including Mint founders David Glickman and Rizwan Kassim, will join T-Mobile. They are set to continue guiding their respective brands with the same autonomy but will align closely with T-Mobile’s overarching business strategies. This structure mirrors the successful integration model previously seen in T-Mobile’s acquisition of MetroPCS.

Hollywood actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds, who will maintain his creative role at Mint, highlighted the rapid growth and customer-centric approach of Mint Mobile. “T-Mobile is the ideal partner to help us enhance Mint’s offerings,” said Reynolds.

To celebrate the acquisition, T-Mobile announced new perks for Mint and Ultra customers, including enhanced scam protection and free roaming options in both Canada and Mexico.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

T-Mobile acquires Mint Mobile

What the EU AI act means for cybersecurity teams and organizational leaders

Intel surpasses 500 AI models on Core Ultra processors

A technical overview of Cisco IoT: Routing and switching

Raycon launches upgraded Everyday Earbuds

Data privacy requests surge since 2021

New solution helps enterprises demonstrate security and compliance

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.0 'pl'

62 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.1

56 Comments

The stunning Windows 13 -- yes, 13! -- is the Microsoft operating system we want

23 Comments

Microsoft 'improves' Windows 11 by bringing ads to the Start menu in the US

21 Comments

Windows 11 slammed for its 'comically bad' performance even on high-end hardware

18 Comments

Microsoft is up to its old tricks yet again -- Windows 10 users harassed with full-screen Windows 11 upgrade warnings

18 Comments

Outrageous: Microsoft to charge $61 for Windows 10 updates -- consider switching to Linux!

18 Comments

Microsoft releases preview version of Office 2024 for Windows and macOS -- download it now!

17 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.